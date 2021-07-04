Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Daughter Malia's 23rd Birthday with Sweet Throwback Snaps

Barack Obama Instagram Barack and Malia Obama

Happy birthday, Malia Obama!



Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their eldest daughter's birthday on Sunday, both posting their own adorable throwback snaps.



"Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia!" the former president, 59, wrote alongside a smiling shot of the father-daughter pair.

"It's been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor. I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you," he added.

In her own tribute, the former first lady wrote that she and her husband are "so excited" to see what the future holds for their baby girl, who recently graduated from Harvard University.



"Happy Fourth of July, everybody—and also, happy 23rd birthday to our dear Malia! It's been a few years since we took this photo, but I know that she'll always be my sweet little girl whose big hugs and big heart always lift up my day," she captioned the image, in which the pair shared a loving embrace. "Malia, we love you, and are so excited to see what this year will bring for you!"

Just last month, the Obamas celebrated another happy occasion: their daughter Sasha's 20th birthday.



"Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we've shared - and everything you've taught me over the years," Mrs. Obama wrote in her birthday tribute, adding that she "couldn't be prouder of the woman you are becoming."

"You've grown so much, and it's been a joy to watch you become the person we always hoped you'd be," the former president added in his own post to his daughter, who's currently a student at the University of Michigan. "Your mom and I can't wait to see where life takes you next."

The Obamas have relished getting to spend extra family time together at home last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With their schools shut down to in-person instruction, Sasha and Malia spent much of 2020 with their parents, splitting time between the family's Washington, D.C., home and their house on Martha's Vineyard.

Mrs. Obama told PEOPLE last year that Malia and Sasha, who recently completed her sophomore year, had become a "midnight baker" and that the former first couple had enjoyed their daughters' unexpected time home from school.

"This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls," she said. "Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they've made our relationships with our children even stronger."