Bank of Jamaica to Boost Economy With Right-Hand Drive Mitsubishi Lancer Evo

Watching this video, I’m getting a sneaking suspicion that someone who works at Jamaica’s central bank can quote every line from The Fast and the Furious.
I don’t exactly know why the Bank of Jamaica put out this ad starring a right-hand drive Mitsubishi Evo X, spotted on Twitter from perpetual auto analyst curmudgeon Derek Kreindler’s feed, but I’m glad it did.
#BOJspeaks #InflationTargeting pic.twitter.com/dl8F1nfAVH— Bank of Jamaica (@CentralBankJA) December 31, 2018
I, too, hope to crush inflation under my Advans. Or wait, are those Work CR Kais?
