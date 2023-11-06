Bangladesh Reveals How He Got Kelis To Clear His “Bossy” Royalties After 17 Years

After nearly two decades, Bangladesh has finally received his royalties from producing Kelis ’ 2006 smash hit, “Bossy.”

During his sit-down on Bag Fuel, the Grammy-nominated producer claimed Kelis never signed off on the record’s split sheet, meaning royalties were never paid for those involved in creating the monumental anthem.

The 48-year-old confessed that the singer finally signed off on the paperwork when Bangladesh stopped approving the licensing usage. “For a long time, I’ve been clearing syncs, just clearing them right, so my administrator was like don’t clear it,” he said. “One sync she was like don’t clear it, and it forced her to sign off.”

In terms of breaking down the splits, he revealed that he’s entitled to 50 percent as sole producer, but the math wasn’t mathing “because [Kelis] was taking a lot of it, and she ain’t do nothing.”

Bangladesh added, “What you was asking for doesn’t justify the work you did. It was like you got four people on the writer’s side, and you trying to take 25 percent of the 50, and it’s like this n***a wrote the hook, this n***a wrote the verse, you asking for too much, and there wasn’t enough left for Too $hort.”

He detailed that Kelis was “real difficult” to work with, but couldn’t confirm that if it was a personal vendetta. Coincidentally, the “Milkshake” singer called out Beyoncé amid the release of RENAISSANCE over an interpolation of the aforementioned record.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis expressed. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity, and they have everyone fooled.”

VIBE reached out to Kelis’ rep for comment; she has yet to respond. Watch Bangladesh’s full reflection below.

