‘Bands, Brew & BBQ’ returns to SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando brings back the seasonal Bands, Brew & BBQ festival.
The festival runs for eight weekends, from July 6 through August 25.
Visitors are invited to stroll, listen to music and eat barbecue.
Harley-Davidson will be showcasing motorcycles in the park throughout the events.
On July 14, NASCAR’s Daytona International Speedway will be in the park, giving visitors a NASCAR experience.
Bands will have concerts at the Nautilus Theater; seats can be reserved.
The headline concert lineup is as follows:
July 6: Country Airwaves
July 7: Queensrÿche
July 13: Bryan Malpass
July 14: Locash
July 20: Classic Airwaves
July 21: P.O.D
July 27: HayFire
July 28: Mackenzie Porter
Aug 3: The Petty Experience
Aug 4: Hunter Hayes
Aug 10: Red Mint
August 11: Gabby Barrett
Aug 17: Midnight Rodeo
August 18: Quiet Riot
Aug 24: Bo Bice
August 25: Tracy Byrd
In addition to the live performances, Bands, Brew & BBQ will offer over 130 different craft brews, drinks and food.
Foods include:
Kansas City Style Ribs: Hickory Smoked Ribs, Dry Rubbed with Kansas City-Style Seasoning, garnished with a Gherkin
Texas Smoked Brisket: Sliced Brisket, Candied Jalapeño, Pickled Red Onions
Memphis Dry Ribs: Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs
BBQ Pulled Pork Loaded Baked Potato: Baked Potato Stuffed with Pulled Pork, Cheese, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Butter, Bacon, topped with BBQ Sauce
Smoked Chicken Leg: Smoked BBQ Chicken Leg Quarter with BBQ Dilled Potatoes
Burnt Ends Slider: Pickled Red Onions, Homemade BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Slider Roll
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage: Served with Cheddar Cubes, Sliced Pickles, Pepperoncini
Smoked ‘N Fried Wings: Jumbo Wings Seasoned, Smoked, then Fried & tossed in Hot Honey BBQ Sauce
Visitors can also enjoy craft beers throughout the festival, featuring several local and regional brews like:
Ivanhoe Park Guavacation
Wicked Weed Burst Sour Strawberry Kiwi
Central 28 Show Pigeon IPA
Armed Forces Special Hops
Motorworks Mango Habanero
