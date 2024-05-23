Bands on the Bayou returning to Pensacola this week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Bayou is returning to Bayview Park this week.

Bands on the Bayou will take place on Friday, May 24, at Bayview Park in Pensacola’s East Hill neighborhood.

EVENT LOCATION:

The event is set up against the beautiful backdrop of Bayou Texar and “promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages,” according to a release.

Local musical talent Ben Loftin & The Family, who are known for their “white sand soul” sounds, will kick off their performance at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Attendees can arrive at the event as early as 5 p.m. to claim spots on the grass and enjoy food trucks and vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

The event will also feature games and giveaways. Two nonprofits will also be featured: the Dixon School of Arts & Sciences and the Pensacola Children’s Chorus.

“We’re thrilled to bring Bands on the Bayou to the Pensacola community,” event chair Lauren Gund said. “This event has always been about bringing our community together to enjoy great music, support local nonprofits, and create lasting memories.”

Gund added,”We can’t wait to see everyone come out and celebrate with us as we kick off Memorial Day weekend.”

Bands on the Bayou admission is free, and the event will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

