Vivek Ramaswamy is on TikTok now, thanks to Jake Paul. In the week since he joined the platform, Ramaswamy has amassed about 33,000 followers, secured an endorsement from one of the most polarizing creators in YouTube history and attempted to establish himself as the millennial politician who's cool enough to use TikTok but anti-woke enough to appeal to the right. Ramaswamy's TikTok presence diametrically opposes his previous stances on social media and young voters.