Bam Margera Sues Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze Over ‘Jackass Forever’ Firing

Bam Margera filed a lawsuit on Monday against Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and director Spike Jonze, alleging that he was wrongfully fired from the upcoming fourth installment of the “Jackass” film franchise.

Margera, one of the stars of the original TV series and the subsequent films, was fired last fall, after allegedly testing positive for Adderall, violating the terms of a “wellness agreement” he signed with the film’s producers.

More from Variety

Margera has been in and out of rehab several times over the last decade. According to his lawsuit, Jonze, director Jeffrey Tremaine and Knoxville coerced him into signing the “wellness agreement” while he was in rehab in 2019 and said that if he didn’t he would be excluded from “Jackass Forever.”

The suit claims that he signed the agreement without being given the chance to run it by an attorney. The agreement required regular drug and alcohol tests, as well as a prescription medication regime, according to the suit.

The suit alleges that Margera was fired after testing positive for Adderall, even though he has taken Adderall by prescription for 10 years. The suit likens Margera’s treatment to Britney Spears’ conservatorship case, alleging that he has been victimized as a result of his mental health issues.

“Paramount’s inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced,” the suit states. “Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants’ discriminatory conduct towards him.”

The suit also claims that “Jackass Forever,” which is due out in October, makes use of many of Margera’s contributions.

Knoxville addressed the situation in an interview with GQ in May.

“I don’t want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam,” Knoxville said at the time. “I just want him to get better.”

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.