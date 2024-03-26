Baltimore Bridge Disaster: Six Construction Workers Remain Missing After Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse — Update

UPDATE, with news presser: Six people, all construction workers fixing potholes on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge at the time the cargo ship rammed into the structure, remain unaccounted for, Baltimore officials said at a 10:15 a.m. ET press conference this morning.

Paul Wiedefeld, Maryland’s transportation secretary, said eight construction workers are believed to have fallen into the water. One was rescued and taken to a local hospital, one was rescued an needed no treatment, and six remain missing.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at the presser that the cargo ship’s crew had informed authorities that the vessel had lost power just before it struck the bridge. He added that the cargo ship issued a mayday call, and that cars were then stopped from entering the bridge.

William DelBagno, the FBI Special Agent in Charge, said no indications of terrorism had been found at this time.

PREVIOUS: Baltimore authorities are searching for at least seven people after a dramatic cargo ship crash caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse.

During a press briefing on Tuesday morning, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said an active search and rescue mission was underway following the incident at 1:30 AM local time.

Two people have already been removed from the water, one of whom was taken to a local trauma center in a serious condition. The other individual was not injured.

Submerged vehicles have been detected in the water using sonar technology. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

Video from the scene showed a large outbound vessel colliding with one of the bridge’s support columns, causing the structure to fall dramatically into the Patapsco River.

Video from the scene showed a large outbound vessel colliding with one of the bridge's support columns, causing the structure to fall dramatically into the Patapsco River.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said it was an “unthinkable tragedy.” He added: “We have to be thinking about the families and people impacted, folks who we have to try to find.

“This is what our focus should be on right now, we’re going to continue to work in partnership with every part of government to do everything we can to get us through the other side of this tragedy.”

The White House said it was “closely monitoring” the situation. “Our hearts go out to the families of those who remain missing as a result of this horrific incident,” it added.

Earlier in the morning, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, said the collapse was a “dire emergency” and a “developing mass casualty event.”

The Dali cargo ship involved in the accident operates under a Singapore flag and is owned by Synergy Marine Group. All crew were safe, according to the company.

The Dali container ship stranded by the Francis Scott Key Bridge

Francis Scott Key Bridge is a major transport route in Baltimore, opening in 1977. The 1.6-mile bridge has been a production location for films including Deep Impact.

A live stream of the scene shows the wreckage of the bridge surrounding the halted ship.

