Balletcore Is In, and Skinny Jeans Are Out — How to Shop Fall’s Trends According to the Pros

Fashion week is a marathon, not a sprint, with shows lasting from the beginning of September and through to October. Though the runways last what seems like seconds, the trends that come from them can stay for months or even years, in the case of Y2K.

In the spring, we saw the return of Western wear, with brands like Bode, Y/Project, and VTMNTS using leather and denim to inspire feelings around long desert nights and outlaws. From Marc Jacobs and Jacquemus, rouge tones felt refreshing and perhaps a little rebellious after months of Barbie’s particular shade of pink. Finally, before anyone knew how saturated it would truly be, Maison Margiela was two steps ahead, showcasing “balletcore” last fall in the form of flats, stockings, and lux comfort dressing.

Over the last few weeks, during the peak of Fashion Weeks across New York, London, and Milan, we asked stylists, designers, and a few fashion-forward musicians about the trends that are in, out, and absolutely dead this fall. If you’re looking to pick up a few extra pieces or want a total closet rehaul, we’ve outlined the quintessential trends to look for and the items that do them justice.

In, Out, Dead Fall Trends

J. Rey Soul, Musician

In: Oversized/baggy everything!

Out: Skinny jeans

Dead: Wedges

While the oversized, baggy silhouette has been prevalent for a while, as J. Rey Soul mentions, this trend is still alive. “For me, I love to pair baggy jeans with a cropped top for that effortless but still put-together look,” she tells Rolling Stone. Wear it like Soul and pair your oversized denim with white Margiela boots for a night out or an oversized denim jacket with a pair of Rick Owens x Converse sneakers for a quick run to the store.

What’s out, according to Soul (though she admits they might have a resurgence down the road), is skinny jeans. “Nothing is truly out; it always comes back around. But right now, skinny jeans are ‘out,’” she tells us. Don’t throw away those skinny jeans quite yet, as Soul’s right that everything can have a resurgence. But for now, it’s safe to say you shouldn’t be reaching for them.

Shop Oversized:

Johnny Schwartz, Founder and Creative Director of YONY

In: Lightweight, colored cardigans

Out: Dysfunctional trends (i.e. carpenter pants)

Dead: Pointless collaborations

Have we entered an age where collaborations are dead? Johnny Schwartz of LA brand YONY certainly seems to think so. The reason is that “they’re pointless,” and we couldn’t agree more. As our culture pulse chief, Jessica Seib, best puts it, “Many of the products that come from these brand collaborations never meet the parameters for a cult item. Just because Pharell has glass skin doesn’t mean his line will give us all glass skin. Same with Haily Beiber, same with JLo. Where’s the authenticity?”

Collabs aside, as we head into fall with weird dips in temp, it’s comforting to hear that lightweight cardigans are in. We’re particularly drawn to brighter tones like this Stüssy Red & Purple Stripe Cardigan from Ssense. “During Spring/Summer, we often lose the ability to layer,” notes Schwartz. “They provide an easy, comfortable way to create a completed look.”

Shop Lightweight Cardigans:

Matt Rossi, Stylist

In: Cowboycore

Out: High-waist bottoms

Dead: Skinny jeans

Stylist Matt Rossi isn’t the first to note the death of skinny jeans, and he won’t be the last. “Anything skinny pants-wise is dead, even if it’s Rick Owens or Raf Simons. There’s a reason straight pants and 517 silhouettes have held steady in sales since its intro in ’69.” In other words, if you’re not running to grab a pair of JNCO jeans, then what are you doing?

What’s in, however, is cowboycore. If you’ve been following our coverage, you already know Western wear has peaked this fall. But Rossi reminds us this is less of a trend and more of an investment for its favorable longevity. “Cowboycore is still in full swing and shows no signs of slowing down,” he tells us.

Shop Cowboycore:

Gabe Bass, Stylist

In: Dressing for your younger self

Out: Minimalism

Dead: Shopping fast fashion

“We’re dreaming this fall,” Gabe Bass tells us. As nostalgia remains prevalent in popular culture, dressing for our younger selves has never felt more relevant. Brands like Ed Hardy and Juicy Couture feel more mainstream than ever as we dream about reliving the glory days of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton’s matching sweatsuits.

Speaking of nostalgia, vintage seems to be the future as consumers look toward older styles and silhouettes rather than opting for fast fashion grabs. “I hope for a resurgence of people mending, altering, and sewing their clothes in addition to shopping small and thrifting,” Bass notes. Rather than shopping for apparel or accessories, buy repair kits to keep your clothes and kicks fresher for longer.

Shop Nostalgia and Repair:

Mishka Ivanovic, Designer and Founder of BUCI

In: “Balletcore” grows up

Out: Athleisure

Dead: Wearing an outfit once

Balletcore has been on the rise for a little over a year. But now, it’s hit us full force, and designer Mishka Ivanovic of BUCI agrees with the indulge. “Last fall, we had a big moment with balletcore and returning to femininity. This fall, I think we will see what that little girl in ballet class would wear to work as an adult who wants to feel cute, sprinkled in with some oversized skater boy to balance out the softness,” she tells us. “Soft pastel tops with a belt, paired with low-rise bottoms, is how I see this fall. Perhaps with a crinkle chiffon scarf in a matching color!”

In some ways, this trend is a facelift to the athleisure look we culturally accepted during the pandemic. So, as we enjoy the liberation of clothing again post-lockdown, it makes sense that a new trend would fill the void of comfort dressing. These Band of the Free Ballet Flats are the perfect alternative to uncomfortable heels. “I think we can be comfortable and elevated at the same time; swap out black yoga pants to a beautiful stretchy maxi skirt. I am excited to see people feeling amazingly comfortable in pieces with a little more thought and sophistication,” Ivanovic concludes.

Shop Balletcore:

Yannik Zamboni, Designer and Founder of Maison Blanche

In: Men in mini-skirts and visible thongs

Out: Fragile masculinity

Dead: The belief that clothes are assigned to one gender

Gender roles in fashion have been on a decline for quite some time. As younger generations become the majority of consumers, their ideals for gender non-conforming clothing become the norm. While under Alessandro Michele, Gucci spearheaded this global movement, mixing masculinity and femininity across all categories. Now, more brands like Maison Blanche are jumping to ditch gender-specific fashion and embracing fluidity.

As designer Yannik Zamboni suggests, men in mini-skirts and visible thongs are in vogue. Venezuelan musician Santiago Garcia is a prime example of this trend, sporting overt sensuality and blending gender stereotypes in his music video for “perreON.” Out with fragile masculinity and in with men in mini-skirts!

Shop Mini-Skirts:

Faouzia, Musician

In: Old glamour

Out: Colored camo

Dead: Neon

Much of the 80s style is back, but one thing we’ve yet to see, and hopefully never will, is neon. “In my opinion, neon fashion trends have run their course, and I hope they do not make a comeback!” musician Faouzia tells us between shows. Neon colors can be a literal eyesore and seemed dated even when it was popular.

Instead, reach for the old glamour looks showcasing your sartorial prowess and delicate style touch. Even something as subtle as Rare Beauty’s Lip Soufflé, in the color Inspire, can elevate your glamorous look. “I love seeing this resurgence of old Hollywood glamour in fashion and beauty,” Faouzia notes. “I’ve always admired old Hollywood glamour, mainly because it exudes a stunning vintage charm and a timeless quality that allows it to blend seamlessly into any era.”

Shop Hollywood Glamour:

Lizzy Rosenberg, Stylist and Fashion Editor

In: Red hot colors

Out: Denim

Dead: Logomania

“Showcased by designers in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a collection where the vibrant primary was not interwoven,” notes fashion editor Lizzy Rosenberg. It’s true. Red tones are hot (pun intended), and there are ways to incorporate them at every level of your look, whether it’s a Ralph Lauren Wool-Cashmere Sweater or Comme Des Garçons Wallet. “The color was applied to all the season’s big design ideas (leather, sheer/boudoir, proportion play, fluffy, long pencil skirt hems, suiting, etc.) and applied in a number of styling principles (mostly in monochromatic execution with pops of black anchoring).”

On the opposite end, cold and isolated as we leave it for dead, is logo mania. “Let craftsmanship speak for itself,” Rosenberg declares. Logomania had a time and place in fashion history, but as we progress towards tailoring and applying the principles of “quiet luxury,” there isn’t a place for it anymore.

Shop Red Hot Products:

