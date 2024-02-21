Baldwin's lawyers push for earlier June trial date in 'Rust' case

Feb. 20—Prosecutors and defense attorneys for actor and producer Alec Baldwin sparred Tuesday over dates for his trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge indicated during a status hearing in state District Court Baldwin's trial could be scheduled this summer.

Baldwin's attorneys pushed for a jury trial to begin in June for Baldwin, who is accused in the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal for the Western film Rust at a movie ranch near Santa Fe. Baldwin was indicted on the involuntary manslaughter charge Jan. 19.

Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey said at Tuesday's hearing she and fellow special prosecutor Jason Lewis were available for a trial in July, August or October, but could not accommodate a June trial.

District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer told the attorneys she would aim for a compromise between the proposed trial dates in June and July.

Baldwin's attorney Alex Spiro urged the court to set a date in June, arguing prosecutors had indicated they would be able to give the case their full attention when they requested more than a half-million dollars to address any criminal charges tied to the Rust shooting.

Spiro, who is based in New York, said his own trial schedule is "near impossible" in the second half of the year.

"There's no reason why this case ... should not be prioritized given the complexity, media attention, promises made in procurement of funding and the impossible trial schedules of other counsel," Spiro told the court.

Morrissey said she has another weeklong trial scheduled to start June 10.

"When the state of New Mexico got funding to aid in the financing of the prosecution of Mr. Baldwin, we certainly didn't indicate that we would be available to try the case at defense counsel's whim," she said.

Prosecutors have about 30 witnesses to interview before a motions deadline that would be set sometime before the trial, she added.

Morrissey noted she and Lewis would be in a trial for the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who also is charged with involuntary manslaughter, for about two weeks beginning Wednesday. She argued against setting a motions deadline as early as late March.

Spiro argued, "Ms. Morrissey and her colleague have had quite some time to prepare this case."

Defense attorneys would be raising concerns about the grand jury proceedings that led to Baldwin's indictment, he said, adding there was "a reasonable chance" the issues they found with the confidential proceedings would prompt Marlowe Sommer to dismiss the case against Baldwin "or greatly limit it."

"Judge [T. Glenn] Ellington ... issued certain orders and directives for the grand jury," Spiro told the court. "We now have the transcript — his orders were ignored and violated."