Bake Off winner relieved to finally talk about victory

The winer thanked presenters Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond for making competing on the show a "pleasurable experience for us all"

The winner of the 14th series of The Great British Bake Off says he is relieved now people know he has won.

Matty Edgell, from Peterborough, was crowned champion of the Channel 4 programme on Tuesday night's broadcast.

"I'm quite relieved now that it's out," he said, reflecting on the show that was filmed in the summer.

The teacher at Hampton College said he found it "surreal" watching the final in the pub with close friends and family who had no idea he had won.

The 28-year-old defeated his fellow finalists Josh and Dan on the final bake.

Mr Edgell watched the final, where the trio took on a choux pastry signature, at The Ruddy Duck in Peakirk.

"Hearing your own voice is horrendous and then seeing the faces I pull when I'm concentrating - that's not much fun either," he laughed.

He said most of the people there did not know he had won and reacted with genuine surprise when Alison Hammond made the big announcement,

"It was like I was at a football match, it was quite weird," he said.

The baker did not apply for Bake Off, he was entered into the competition by his fiancée, who he had watched the show with every week in previous years.

He admitted in an interview with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire that he was initially "fuming" with his then-girlfriend for entering him into the competition.

"I honestly never thought I would be good enough to be deemed a contestant, let alone scrape through certain weeks and get to the final," he said.

"Now I can wholeheartedly thank her."

The PE and science teacher said it was hard to keep his win a secret, especially when he got grief from colleagues and students after the first week of broadcast.

"When I made a grey, flat dog, if you could call it a dog, and I couldn't make buttercream, to try and not tell people I'm not bad and I end up winning it was quite challenging," he said.

The baking champion said he was looking forward to getting back to work on Thursday.

