BAFTAs 2018 viewers criticise Jennifer Lawrence for 'rude' remark to Joanna Lumley

    Jennifer Lawrence managed to earn the ire of some Joanna Lumley fans on Sunday night while presenting the Outstanding British Film Award at the 2018 BAFTAs.

    Before the actress came on stage, Joanna gave her a rather hyperbolic introduction.

    “Who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet,” Lumley said.

    “The ravishing Jennifer Lawrence!”

    Jennifer Lawrence was criticised for her response to Joanna Lumley during the BAFTAs

    Jennifer, known for being rather self-deprecating, came onstage and chuckled before saying, “that was a bit much, but thank you, Joanna.”

    Some viewers at home felt her response was far too cutting.




    Though others felt the backlash was unnecessary, especially considering Lumley’s choice of descriptors that seemed a little off-kilter in this current climate.




    It wasn’t the only awkward moment at the BAFTAs though as Helena Bonham Carter’s attempt at a congratulatory kiss was met by James Ivor’s shoulder.

    Check out all the BAFTAs 2018 winners here

