BAFTAs 2018 viewers criticise Jennifer Lawrence for 'rude' remark to Joanna Lumley

Jennifer Lawrence managed to earn the ire of some Joanna Lumley fans on Sunday night while presenting the Outstanding British Film Award at the 2018 BAFTAs.

Before the actress came on stage, Joanna gave her a rather hyperbolic introduction.

“Who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet,” Lumley said.

“The ravishing Jennifer Lawrence!”

Jennifer, known for being rather self-deprecating, came onstage and chuckled before saying, “that was a bit much, but thank you, Joanna.”

Some viewers at home felt her response was far too cutting.

Wow seriously Jennifer Lawrence needs to lighten the F up. Joanna Lumley gave you a compliment calling you ravishing and you knocked her back like a right stuck up cow. Take the compliment. Jesus Christ! Ungrateful much! I'd love a compliment from Lumley #EEBAFTAs — Kim Beacham (@Kimboly27) February 18, 2018





How rude was Jennifer Lawrence to Joanna Lumley? #EEBAFTAs — Renu Ame Naggayar (@RenuAmeNaggayar) February 18, 2018





Jennifer Lawrence: You're a bit up yourself luv. And do NOT be rude to Joanna!! #EEBAFTAs — Stephi King (@StephiKing1) February 18, 2018





Though others felt the backlash was unnecessary, especially considering Lumley’s choice of descriptors that seemed a little off-kilter in this current climate.

Puzzled by everyone accusing Jennifer Lawrence of being rude to Joanna Lumley. Joanna introduced her as being the ‘hottest actress on the planet’ & ‘ravishing’. Jennifer laughed and modestly described the compliment as a ‘bit much’ but thanked her for it. How is that rude? — Jenny (@mb20nut) February 18, 2018





Jennifer Lawrence can't even breath without being attacked nowadays. Stfu. First of all, "the hottest" is not exactly a compliment that every woman would feel comfortable hearing and she was far from being rude, get over yourselves #EEBAFTAs — Jéssica | 10 days (@xDMockingjess) February 18, 2018





Sorry but for me #JoannaLumley #EEBAFTAs could of said the intelligent, amazing actress #JenniferLawrence .. not the hottest and ravishing … #objectifying — PixiesandMe (@TracyJBruce) February 18, 2018





It wasn’t the only awkward moment at the BAFTAs though as Helena Bonham Carter’s attempt at a congratulatory kiss was met by James Ivor’s shoulder.

