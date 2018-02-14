When are the BAFTAs 2018 on TV, how to watch and who’s hosting?

‘When are the BAFTAs 2018 on TV?’ we hear you cry.

This Sunday, when some of the most iconic names in film with gather together to celebrate one of the most exciting 12 months in cinema. But you don’t need to shove on a tuxedo or a fancy dress to attend, all you need is access to a telly and your finest pair of pyjamas.

But how do you watch from the comfort of your own home? We’re glad you asked!

When are the BAFTAs 2018 on TV?

The Baftas will air from 9pm on Sunday, February 18th, on BBC1.

How can I watch the BAFTAs 2018 on TV?

The ceremony will not only air on the BBC, this year it will also be live-streamed on Facebook for international viewers.

The full ceremony will also become available for streaming on BBC iPlayer after its finished, in case you miss it because you’re at the cinema.

Who’s hosting the BAFTAs 2018?

View photos

With Stephen Fry retiring from his regular role as BAFTA host, Joanna Lumley will be taking over hosting duties. We can’t think of anyone we’d rather see do it!

Can I watch the BAFTAs 2018 red carpet arrivals?

View photos

The duo will speak to the stars before the prestigious event.

You certainly can – BAFTA will be live-streaming from 5pm, so give their Facebook page a like if you want to stay up to date with that. Edith Bowman and her pal Dermot O’Leary will be hosting the red carpet interviews, which is nice.

How do I follow the BAFTAs 2018 on social media?

In addition to keeping an eye on all your film geek mates’ twitter feeds, you can follow BAFTA at the following places.

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Where are the BAFTAs 2018 taking place?

View photos A completed bronze British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) mask is seen at a foundry in west London, Britain, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay More

The ceremony will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, for the second year running. Before that, it was hosted at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

Who are the favourite to win awards at BAFTAS 2018?

View photos

It’s looking like it’ll be a good night for the Three Billboards crowd – the film’s being tipped by the bookies to take home Best Film, Best Actress (for Frances McDormand) and Best Supporting Actor (for Sam Rockwell).

Meanwhile, Gary Oldman is a near dead-cert to take home Best Actor, for The Darkest Hour.

And our pal Guillermo del Toro is odds-on favourite to scoop the Best Director gong for his work on The Shape Of Water.





Read more

Bafta formally terminates Harvey Weinstein’s membership

BFI and Bafta announce harassment guidance in wake of Weinstein scandal

Sir Ridley Scott to be honoured with Bafta Fellowship