BAFTAs 2018: The biggest snubs and surprises

The 2018 BAFTAs have come and gone but not without a few snubs and surprises on the way.

The Shape of Water had the highest number of nominations with 12 but only took home three in the end: Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, Original Music and Production Design.

This meant that Sally Hawkins was snubbed in the Leading Actress category for her role as mute Eliza in the fantasy romance. She had previously been nominated for Supporting Actress in 2014 for Blue Jasmine.

Dunkirk was another film to lose out in various categories, despite it being one of the most critically acclaimed British films of 2017.

Christopher Nolan lost out on Best Director for his wartime epic, as the film did in the categories of Original Music, Production Design, Editing, Special Effects and Cinemtography. However Alex Gibson, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten did win for Sound.

View photos Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ won just three of 12 awards it was nominated for (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) More

Lady Bird and Get Out failed to pick up any awards despite being nominated in the Original Screenplay category and earning acting nominations for Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Kaluuya and Laurie Metcalfe.

Kaluuya did win the publicly voted EE Rising Star Award which wasn’t much of a surprise given he’s British and has been in two of the most high profile movies of 2017 and 2018: Get Out and Black Panther.

Hugh Grant lost out in Supporting Actor category for a second year in a role for Paddington 2 having earned a nod in 2017 for Florence Foster Jenkins.

View photos Both Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalfe lost out on wins for their ‘Lady Bird’ performances More

It was, however, great to see some female filmmakers pick up awards; Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer) won Outstanding British Debut for their film I Am Not A Witch while Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low won in the Best Short Animation category for their film Poles Apart.

It was certainly a surprise to see James Ivory collect the Best Adapted Screenplay award for Call Me By Your Name but not because it’s not a great film. So far it has failed to win in the category across the pond and it did well to beat British favourite Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin.

READ MORE

BAFTAs 2018 Full Winners list

BAFTAs 2018 Best Dressed



