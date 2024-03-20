Bafta TV Awards: The Crown final season leads with eight nominations

Dominic West played Prince Charles in the last two seasons, with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The final season of Netflix's The Crown leads this year's Bafta TV Award nominations, despite controversy over its depiction of the Royal Family.

The sixth season of the royal drama, which covers the events of the 1990s including Princess Diana's death, has been nominated for eight awards.

It received mixed reviews from critics, with one saying it was "obviously mining tragedy for ratings".

Happy Valley and Black Mirror episode Demon 79 both have seven nominations.

The top Bafta TV nominees

The Crown - 8

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - 7

Happy Valley - 7

Slow Horses - 6

The Sixth Commandment - 6

Succession - 6

Bafta TV Awards: The list of nominations

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki is up for best leading actress for playing Princess Diana

Four actors in The Crown have received nominations, including Elizabeth Debicki, who played Diana. The show split opinion when the late princess's ghost appeared to Prince Charles and the Queen.

Dominic West is nominated for his role as Prince Charles, now the King. The actor told the BBC in December he could understand why people thought the last series was "too close to the actual events and that the grief is still so real".

The Guardian's review said it "borders on the exploitative", while the Telegraph called it "intrusive and clumsy".

Lesley Manville, who played Princess Margaret, and Salim Daw, who portrayed Mohamed Al-Fayed, are nominated for supporting roles in the show.

Although it leads the Bafta field, The Crown missed out on a nomination for best drama series.

The four nominees in that category are The Gold, Happy Valley, Slow Horses and Top Boy.

Sarah Lancashire won praise for playing a no-nonsense Yorkshire police sergeant in Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire is nominated in the best leading actress category for her role as police sergeant Catherine Cawood in the final series of BBC crime thriller Happy Valley.

Amit Shah and Siobhan Finneran are also nominated as supporting actor and actress for the show.

Other nominees in the leading actress category include Bella Ramsey for post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us - the 20-year-old's first nomination.

Steve Coogan was seen as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning last October

Elsewhere, Steve Coogan is up for best leading actor for playing serial abuser Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning, the BBC's dramatisation of the disgraced presenter's life.

In the comedy categories, Hammed Animashaun and Gbemisola Ikumelo are nominated for best male and female female performances for Black Ops. The duo play hapless community support officers who are recruited to work on an undercover operation.

Extraordinary, Juice, Big Boys, Such Brave Girls and Dreaming Whilst Black are also among the leading comedy shows.

There are four nominations for the BBC's coverage of last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, including best entertainment performance for co-host Hannah Waddingham.

Acclaimed documentary series Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland also has four nominations.

The main awards ceremony will take place on 12 May and will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Hammed Animashaun and Gbemisola Ikumelo are both nominated for the comedy Black Ops