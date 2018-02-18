Bafta stars wear black on the red carpet

The stars sported a more sombre look in solidarity with victims of harassment.

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence and Kristin Scott Thomas were among the stars who wore black to the Baftas in support of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment and inequality.

The usually colourful red carpet at the annual film awards ceremony in London was flooded with celebrities in black gowns, as guests followed the lead set at the Golden Globes in January by adopting an all-black dress code.

Many attendees also wore Time’s Up pins to show solidarity with the initiative, which was launched in the wake of the entertainment industry’s sexual assault scandal.

However there were also those who avoided the blackout, with best actress winner Frances McDormand and Israeli model Hofit Golan among those in a different colour.

A-lister Jolie, whose film First They Killed My Father was nominated, oozed Hollywood glamour in a long black dress and glittering diamond jewellery.

Lawrence was also a winner in the style stakes, turning heads in a black dress with an unusual square-cut neckline and floaty white chiffon sleeves.

The actress’s hair was straight and loose and she added even more glamour with bright red lipstick.

Allison Janney made a bold entrance in a a figure-hugging black column with thick silver sleeves that went from her wrists to her upper arms and then wound around the back of her neck.

