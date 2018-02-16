Bafta red carpet to turn black in support of Time’s Up

Actresses are expected to wear dark outfits in solidarity with victims of sexual assault.

The red carpet at the Bafta film awards is expected to turn black on Sunday as stars opt for dark outfits in support of Time’s Up.

Nominees and guests are expected to follow the lead set at the Golden Globes in January and adopt an all-black dress code following a campaign in the wake of the industry’s sexual assault scandal.

It is understood Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Emma Watson, Zawe Ashton, Daisy Ridley, Emilia Clarke and Jodie Whittaker are involved in the high-profile move.

View photos Emma Thompson (Matt Crossick/PA) More

The Shape Of Water leads the nominations at the ceremony with 12 nods including best film.

British talent dominates the leading actor category, with four out of the possible five nominations.

Gary Oldman, whose portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour earned him a Golden Globe, will take on Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jamie Bell (Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool), as well as US actor Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name).

View photos Gary Oldman as Churchill (Universal) More

The Bafta best director category boasts an all-male line-up, including British filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Martin McDonagh, who are nominated for their movies Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Also nominated in the category are Luca Guadagnino for Call Me By Your Name, Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water and Denis Villeneuve for Blade Runner 2049.

Notably absent from the category is Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, whose film has picked up other nominations.

For the Bafta leading actress category, Sally Hawkins is the only Briton to receive a nod for her turn in The Shape Of Water.

View photos Sally Hawkins (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More