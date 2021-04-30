BAFTA on Noel Clarke: ‘We Did Not Know About Any Allegations Relating to Noel Clarke’ Prior to Award Announcement

Manori Ravindran
·6 min read
BAFTA has said it was unaware of any sexual misconduct allegations against “Bulletproof” actor Noel Clarke before naming him as the recipient of its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award in March.

The org also claims it was in an “invidious” situation, and that it would have been “improper” to scrap the award based on “extremely limited information that we had, where the ultimate sources were unknown.”

In a lengthy memo on Friday morning, chair Krishnendu Majumdar and chief executive Amanda Berry told BAFTA members, “To be very clear, we did not know about any allegations relating to Noel Clarke prior to the announcement of the OBCC award on 29 March.

“We want to reassure you that we have treated this matter with the utmost seriousness, care and proper process at every stage. The BAFTA Board of Trustees has remained right across this matter, has met a number of times and are fully supportive of all actions taken.”

The Academy said it received anonymous emails of allegations relating to Clarke following the March 29 announcement. “These were either anonymous or second or thirdhand accounts via intermediaries. No firsthand allegations were sent to us. No names, times, dates, productions or other details were ever provided,” reads the memo.

BAFTA underlines that had the victims gone on record as they did with the Guardian, “the award would have been suspended immediately. Noel Clarke’s counsel received a legal notice to this effect. It was always very clear what our intentions would be.”

The Academy says it did not have sufficient grounds for action — meaning a revocation of the award ahead of the ceremony — without firsthand testimony. “Had we been in receipt of this, we would never have presented the award to Noel Clarke,” said the org.

The Guardian, in its investigation, spoke with 20 women who have worked with Clarke in a professional setting, all of whom have made a number of allegations against the actor. They include: sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.

Clarke has, through his lawyers, denied all the allegations made by the 20 women, except for one allegation. He has admitted to once making inappropriate comments about one woman, and later apologizing.

Variety has contacted Clarke’s lawyers but did not hear back by press time.

Read the memo in full below:

You may have seen the story in today’s Guardian regarding BAFTA member and recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema (OBCC) award recipient Noel Clarke.

We are grateful that The Guardian was able to provide a platform where the victims were able to identify themselves, and to come forward and tell their stories.

As soon as The Guardian published firsthand accounts yesterday we immediately suspended the award and Noel Clarke’s membership of BAFTA until further notice.

We wanted to inform you of the background to this situation to give you the full picture.

To be very clear, we did not know about any allegations relating to Noel Clarke prior to the announcement of the OBCC award on 29 March.

We want to reassure you that we have treated this matter with the utmost seriousness, care and proper process at every stage. The BAFTA Board of Trustees has remained right across this matter, has met a number of times and are fully supportive of all actions taken.

The allegations against Mr Clarke are extremely serious and the behaviour they allege are contrary to BAFTA’s values and everything it stands for. But no matter how abhorrent these allegations are, they cannot be dealt with without due process. BAFTA is an arts charity that is not in a position to properly investigate such matters.

In the days following the announcement, BAFTA received anonymous emails of allegations in relation to Noel Clarke. These were either anonymous or second or thirdhand accounts via intermediaries. No firsthand allegations were sent to us. No names, times, dates, productions or other details were ever provided.

Had the victims gone on record as they have with The Guardian, the award would have been suspended immediately. Noel Clarke’s counsel received a legal notice to this effect. It was always very clear what our intentions would be.

We asked for individuals to come forward with their accounts and identify themselves, as they have done with The Guardian, but due to the anonymous claims and the lack of firsthand specificity, we did not have sufficient grounds to take action.

We completely understand why the individuals were extremely fearful to identify themselves to us, and we recognise how hard it is for victims to speak up. First, we encouraged them to report the incidents to their representatives, employers and/or the police. We then gave further advice as to which organisations could provide affected individuals with appropriate support.

Additionally, we were conscious of how hard it is to report these issues and as a result we put in place an independent, appropriately qualified person with whom the victims could discuss the issues raised in a safe and confidential environment.

The expert has a huge amount of experience working with individuals who have suffered sexual harassment, bullying and abuse and who understands the fear and reluctance of individuals to identify themselves. The expert is a leading advisor on establishing safe centres for women and is able to lead individuals through their different options. This process involved seeking advice on the correct individual, appointing them and fully briefing them. We wanted to ensure that we had the right person in place.

We acted as quickly and supportively as we could, even though we had only received the most generic of claims and no actual firsthand information to investigate allegations which were potentially of a criminal nature.

Having received the same anonymous emails, Noel Clarke contacted BAFTA, urgently requesting a conversation and sending numerous texts to do. We confronted him with the anonymous allegations, which he strongly denied.

Our lawyers have advised us every step of the way during this process to ensure we handled the matter correctly. Given that we did not have any of the personal testimony that The Guardian produced we were in an invidious situation and it would have been improper to halt the award at that point based on the extremely limited information that we had where the ultimate sources were unknown.

As you are aware, BAFTA has taken action against individuals who have been accused of similar behaviour in the past but in those cases we were able to do so because there was evidence that allowed us to take action.

We very much regret that women felt unable to provide us with the kind of firsthand testimony that has now appeared in The Guardian. Had we been in receipt of this, we would never have presented the award to Noel Clarke.

Krish and Amanda

Krishnendu Majumdar
Chair

Amanda Berry
Chief Executive

