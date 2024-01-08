BAFTA Names Joyce Pierpoline New North America Board Chair

The British Academy has appointed award-winning producer Joyce Pierpoline as the chair of BAFTA North America’s board of directors.

Pierpoline — whose credits include DOC NYC winner “Mediha,” “Angelica” and Sundance-winning cult classic “Teeth” — succeeds Kathryn Busby, who was given the newly-created role in January 2022 after BAFTA united its New York and Los Angeles entities.

“I am delighted to take over the role of chair of BAFTA North America from Kathryn Busby, who carried out such brilliant work during her tenure,” said Pierpoline, who is also the founder of Pierpoline Films, serves as chair of BAFTA North America’s Film Committee and is co-founder of the Producers Guild of America’s Women’s Impact Network, promoting gender equality in the industry. “I’m looking forward to the future of BAFTA North America and will continue working with my colleagues on the board to ensure that BAFTA’s charitable work reflects the brilliance of our region’s films, games and television industries.”

The BAFTA North America board has also welcomed a new member in industry veteran and Participant CEO and Focus Features co-founder David Linde.

Continuing their North America executive board terms are: actor Elliot Knight as deputy chair, Betsy Rodgers (business and legal affairs executive, Global Content Distribution) as secretary and Josephine Coyle (director of post-production finance, Disney) as treasurer.

Alongside them, the board members continuing in their roles are Alexis Alexanian (film and television producer), Tara Grace (executive/producer), Sally Habbershaw (EVP of the Americas for All3Media), Dame Pippa Harris (film and TV producer), Nyasha Hatendi (actor/writer/director), Tracy Ifeachor (actor and entrepreneur), Alexa Jago (producer and president of New Horizon Pictures), Jon Katz (film and television producer, founder of Civilian 7 Entertainment), Frank Marshall (producer and director), Marc Samuelson (founder of Route 24 Ltd) and Jonathan Sehring (co-founder and partner, Sideshow Pictures).

