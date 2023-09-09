BAFTA Folds Children’s Awards Into Main Ceremonies After ‘Consistent Drop in Entries and Engagement’

The BAFTA Children and Young People Awards have been rebranded and will be incorporated into the annual film, games and television ceremonies.

The org’s support for the children’s media industry and its year-round learning programs will now take place under a new brand, Young BAFTA. New categories for children’s content will be introduced to BAFTA’s film, games and television Awards in 2025. This initiative will be steered by a new cross-industry Young BAFTA advisory group.

“The move to present children’s awards in the annual film, games and television BAFTAs is an evolution of the former Children and Young People awards ceremony which has seen a consistent drop in entries and engagement in recent years. The ceremony last took place in November 2022 after a two-year pause,” BAFTA said in a statement.

The Young BAFTA advisory group will be led by BAFTA board member and disability champion Andrew Miller, known for presenting Channel 4 series “Boom!”

Sara Putt, BAFTA chair, said: “We are evolving the way we celebrate children’s film and television to ensure our support of the children’s media sector is impactful, relevant and sustainable. The new Young BAFTA advisory group, to be led by BAFTA board member and industry expert Andrew Miller, will align BAFTA’s long-standing support of children’s media sector with our charitable mission to bring their excellent work to wider public attention and nurture the next generation of talent.”

Miller added: “The children’s media industry has so often been at the forefront of progressive, innovative and inspirational storytelling. Many on and off-screen creatives and practitioners working across the sector owe their careers to children’s media, including me. I am looking forward to working closely with the new Young BAFTA advisory group over the coming months to give recognition to the children’s media sector across BAFTA’s globally respected film, games and television awards and elevate BAFTA’s brilliant learning initiatives to inspire the future of the industry.”

