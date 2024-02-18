BAFTA Film Awards Winners: ’20 Days In Mariupol’ Best Documentary – Updating Live
Refresh for latest…: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has rolled out the red carpet for its annual BAFTA Film Awards here at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The ceremony is about to kick off on what began as a dreary day, but has since given way to blue skies. David Tennant is hosting the proceedings this year, and we’ll be updating the winners live below, so be sure to keep checking back.
Heading into the event, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer from Universal leads all nominations with 13 including Outstanding Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Actor and Supporting Actor and Actress. Oppenheimer is looking like the one to beat in most areas, though there are potential challengers ahead.
With the second largest haul of nominations, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Venice Golden Lion winner Poor Things from Searchlight is vying for a total 11 including Outstanding Film and Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay and Lead Actress for Emma Stone. Lanthimos was surprisingly left out of the Directing field.
Chasing the leading two is Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, with nine nominations. The Apple Original Films epic pops up in Outstanding Film, Supporting Actor for Robert DeNiro, and cinematography for Rodrigo Prieto. However, the film didn’t land noms in either the directing or Lead Actress races. Jonathan Glazer’s breakout Cannes drama The Zone of Interest also has nine nominations, giving the British filmmaker his best-ever BAFTAs showing.
Other leading films include Cannes Palme d’Or laureate Anatomy of a Fall, Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers from Focus and Bradley Cooper’s Netflix entry Maestro. Each of those has seven noms. Andrew Haigh’s Searchlight fantasy drama All of Us Strangers landed six nods, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (though, sadly not Greta Gerwig for directing) and Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn have five apiece.
The BAFTAs are yet another Oscar precursor that may give us a clearer indication of what’s to come at the Dolby on March 10.
The ceremony is airing on a two-hour delay in the UK and U.S., so check back for winners as we update live below.
DOCUMENTARY
20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction; Cord Jefferson
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Oppenheimer; Hoyte van Hoytema
EDITING
Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame
CASTING
The Holdovers; Susan Shopmaker
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
ANIMATED FILM
The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Poor Things; Simon Hughes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
