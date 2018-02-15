BAFTA 2018: Jennifer Lawrence, Bryan Cranston, Lupita Nyong'o and more confirmed as award presenters

Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Los Angeles’ Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, California, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has today confirmed a number of nominees, presenters and other attendees of this Sunday’s EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

The British equivalent of the Oscars has assembled an incredibly starry range of presenters to dish out the distinctive mask-shaped trophies, alongside Joanna Lumley who is hosting the awards show.

Among the presenters is Jennifer Lawrence who is currently promoting her new spy thriller Red Sparrow (in cinemas from 1 March), Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright the stars of Marvel’s Black Panther, and Bryan Cranston who is headline a stage production of Network on the West End.





Here’s the full line up of presenters confirmed so far: Gemma Arterton, Orlando Bloom, Sam Claflin, Bryan Cranston, Natalie Dormer, Taron Egerton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rebecca Ferguson, Karen Gillan, Naomie Harris, Salma Hayek, Edward Holcroft, Nicholas Hoult, Isabelle Huppert, Lily James, Jennifer Lawrence, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lupita Nyong’o, Sergei Polunin, Will Poulter, Andrea Riseborough, Sir Patrick Stewart, Mark Strong, Hayley Squires, Tom Taylor, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Weisz, Letitia Wright.

The British Academy has also confirmed an incredible array of attendees, many of whom are also nominated for awards.

The confirmed guests who you’ll be able to watch arriving on the red carpet via BAFTA’s official livestream from 17:00pm on Sunday include: Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Alice Birch, Timothée Chalamet, Park Chan-wook, Daniel Day-Lewis, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Matt Greenhalgh, Luca Guadagnino, Sally Hawkins, David Heyman, Armando Iannucci, James Ivory, Allison Janney, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Kaluuya, Paul King, Francis Lee, Lesley Manville, Martin McDonagh, Frances McDormand, Christopher Nolan, Josh O’Connor, Gary Oldman, William Oldroyd, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Rodnyansky, Steven Rogers, Saoirse Ronan, Vanessa Taylor, Kristin Scott Thomas, Aaron Sorkin, Octavia Spencer, Tessa Thompson, Denis Villeneuve, Joe Wright, Andrey Zvyagintsev.

Hosted by Joanna Lumley, the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC One HD at 21.00 on Sunday 18 February.

