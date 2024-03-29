Bad Robot’s Mysterious Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Film for Warner Bros. Gets Title, Release Date

David Robert Mitchell’s mysterious new feature film with Bad Robot now has a title and release date. “Flowervale Street,” starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, will be released by Warner Bros. on May 16, 2025 in IMAX.

Mitchell (“It Follows,” “Under the Silver Lake”) will direct the script he wrote for the film, which he’ll also produce alongside J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the film has been previously described as a thriller. As Variety reported exclusively, Christian Convery and Maisy Stella round out the lead cast.

14-year-old Convery has led Netflix’s dystopian sci-fi series “Sweet Tooth” for two seasons, and previously starred in Elizabeth Banks’ “Cocaine Bear.” He is currently in production on Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” with Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz.

Stella, who got her start on “Nashville,” was recently seen in Sundance hit “My Old Ass” alongside Aubrey Plaza. The film sold to Amazon-MGM for over $15 million with commitments for a wide theatrical release, and it’s slated to hit theaters this summer.

Convery and Stella are expected to play Hathaway and McGregor’s children. McGregor currently stars in Paramount+ series “A Gentleman in Moscow,” adapted from the novel of the same name by Amor Towles.

Hathaway’s next project, romantic comedy “The Idea of You,” received rave reviews at its SXSW premiere and will hit Prime Video on May 2. Variety‘s Peter Debruge dubbed the film an “instant classic,” writing in his review, “This is Hathaway’s movie, and she owns it: independent, desirable and never, ever desperate.”

