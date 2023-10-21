Bad Bunny's “Saturday Night Live” Promo Pokes Fun at Viral Kendall Jenner Mosquito Video

In the third promotional video of the upcoming 'SNL' episode, the "Where She Goes" singer protects Heidi Gardner from an approaching insect

Saturday Night Live/Youtube Bad Bunny and Heidi Gardner during a "Saturday Night Live" promo

Bad Bunny referenced a viral social media moment he had with Kendall Jenner in a new promo for this weekend's Saturday Night Live episode, which marks his hosting debut on the show.

In the first promo, the rapper, 29, attempted to teach the SNL cast member Heidi Gardner the proper pronunciation of "Puerto Rico."

The following bit included a quick joke about the Latin star’s racy lyrics, but it’s the third and final promo that included a reference to his viral moment.

While standing beside Gardner, 40, the singer nonchalantly swatted a mosquito away from her face.

Bad Bunny lunged for the mosquito while telling Gardner, “Be careful, Heidi! The mosquitoes.” The SNL comedian flirtatiously chuckled in response to the host’s “heroic” act.

The joke referenced a video from the Un Verano Sin Ti rapper's vacation with Jenner, 27, where the two are out enjoying nature. In the viral clip, Bad Bunny and a woman, thought to be The Kardashians star came across a chipmunk. She said that the animal is “the cutest thing ever" and tried to lure it closer.

However, Bad Bunny told her, “Mami, be careful.”

“Rabies?” Jenner asked. “The mosquitos," Bad Bunny replied.

This is the cutest video ever 😭 Not Bad Bunny telling Kendall “Mami be careful, the mosquitoes.” pic.twitter.com/auU9hy8G7q — c 🍂🎃 (@doin2much_) August 27, 2023

The pair first became linked in February, after they were spotted together on a double date with the model's longtime pals Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Since their February date, the model was seen supporting the Puerto Rican rapper during his headlining set at Coachella. The couple were also photographed on several outings, including courtside during the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors and on a romantic vacation to Idaho.

Over the summer, Bad Bunny shared footage of himself with what appears to be the model's initials around his neck. In a clip of him rapping along to music, Bad Bunny appeared to be wearing a "K" on a necklace chain.

badbunnypr/Instagram Bad Bunny Shares Nude Selfie, Wears a "K" Necklace and Sips 818 Tequila in New Photos

In another post, he shared that he was enjoying drinking Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila. In the post, a bottle of the liquor was seen alongside several shot glasses and two pink cocktails garnished with lime.

The couple also sat side-by-side in the front row at the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in September. They posed together for the fashion house in a recent ad campaign.

BACKGRID Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny go out to dinner at Cosmo in NYC on Sept. 15.

Following their July vacation, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Bad Bunny looked “really cute” and “so happy together” as they enjoyed a romantic vacation in Idaho.

"They definitely seem in love and super serious,” the insider added.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.



