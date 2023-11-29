Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen named Spotify's most-streamed artists of 2023: Who was No. 1?

Taylor Swift (left) was named Spotify's top artist in 2023; Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" was the most-streamed album of the year globally and Morgan Wallen (right) had the most-streamed song ("Last Night") and album ("One Thing At A Time") in the U.S.

Spotify Wrapped is here, and with it comes confirmation that Taylor Swift is indeed on top of the world.

As she made her triumphant return to the stage earlier this year on the Eras Tour, Swift garnered 26.1 billion global streams since Jan. 1, according to Spotify. As Spotify's global head of editorial Sulinna Ong put it in a Tuesday press briefing: "It's Taylor's world and we live in it."

Swift managed to dethrone Bad Bunny, who dominated as the most-streamed artist for three years running. (Don't worry, he wasn't far behind as the #2 most-streamed artist globally this year.)

Here are all the top 10 lists for artists, songs, albums and podcasts in the U.S. and internationally in 2023.

Top 10 most-streamed artists in the US

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen The Weeknd Bad Bunny 21 Savage SZA Zach Bryan Kanye West Peso Pluma

Eras Tour film will be streaming soon: When and where to rent the concert movie

Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist in the U.S. and globally on Spotify in 2023.

Top 10 most-streamed songs in the US

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen “Kill Bill” by SZA “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma “Boy's a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen “Creepin' (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

'This is global': Peso Pluma talks shaking up music, already having a legacy at 24

Top 10 most-streamed albums in the US

"One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen "SOS" by SZA "Midnights" by Taylor Swift "Heroes & Villains" by Metro Boomin "Dangerous: The Double Album" by Morgan Wallen "Lover" by Taylor Swift "Un Verano Sin Ti" by Bad Bunny "folklore" by Taylor Swift "Génesis" by Peso Pluma "Starboy" by The Weeknd

Peso Pluma and Pedro Tovar of Eslabon Armado perform onstage during the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 16, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

Morgan Wallen scores Apple Music's top global song of 2023

Top 10 most-streamed artists: global

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

'Used to be Young': Miley Cyrus tearfully reflects on Disney days past in music video

BTS' Jung Kook had the fourth most-streamed song of the year: “Seven (feat. Latto)."

Top 10 most-streamed songs: global

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Kill Bill” by SZA “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift “Creepin' (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema and Selena Gomez “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap and Shakira “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Top 10 most-streamed albums: global

"Un Verano Sin Ti" by Bad Bunny "Midnights" by Taylor Swift "SOS" by SZA "Starboy" by The Weeknd "Mañana Será Bonito" by Karol G "One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen "Lover" by Taylor Swift "Heroes & Villains" by Metro Boomin "Génesis" by Peso Pluma "Harry's House" by Harry Styles

Bad Bunny back on tour: Every 2024 date for the Most Wanted Tour

Top 10 most popular podcasts in the US

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Daily Huberman Lab Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard SmartLess Up First Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Top 10 most popular podcasts: global

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain On Purpose with Jay Shetty Crime Junkie This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Serial Killers The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett Ted Talks Daily

Hot Mess with Alix Earle was the most anticipated global podcast launch on Spotify in 2023.

Top 10 most-anticipated global podcast launches by US creators

Hot Mess with Alix Earle What Now? with Trevor Noah Strike Force Five The Deck Investigates The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark Brain Leak HBO's The Last of Us Podcast The Coldest Case In Laramie The Wedding Scammer De-Influenced with Dani Austin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spotify Wrapped's top artists, songs of 2023: The full list