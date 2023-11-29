Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen named Spotify's most-streamed artists of 2023: Who was No. 1?
Spotify Wrapped is here, and with it comes confirmation that Taylor Swift is indeed on top of the world.
As she made her triumphant return to the stage earlier this year on the Eras Tour, Swift garnered 26.1 billion global streams since Jan. 1, according to Spotify. As Spotify's global head of editorial Sulinna Ong put it in a Tuesday press briefing: "It's Taylor's world and we live in it."
Swift managed to dethrone Bad Bunny, who dominated as the most-streamed artist for three years running. (Don't worry, he wasn't far behind as the #2 most-streamed artist globally this year.)
Here are all the top 10 lists for artists, songs, albums and podcasts in the U.S. and internationally in 2023.
Top 10 most-streamed artists in the US
Taylor Swift
Drake
The Weeknd
Bad Bunny
21 Savage
SZA
Zach Bryan
Kanye West
Peso Pluma
Top 10 most-streamed songs in the US
“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
“Kill Bill” by SZA
“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
“Boy's a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
“Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan
“You Proof” by Morgan Wallen
“Creepin' (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Top 10 most-streamed albums in the US
"One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen
"SOS" by SZA
"Midnights" by Taylor Swift
"Heroes & Villains" by Metro Boomin
"Dangerous: The Double Album" by Morgan Wallen
"Lover" by Taylor Swift
"Un Verano Sin Ti" by Bad Bunny
"folklore" by Taylor Swift
"Génesis" by Peso Pluma
"Starboy" by The Weeknd
Top 10 most-streamed artists: global
Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny
The Weeknd
Drake
Peso Pluma
Feid
Travis Scott
SZA
Karol G
Lana Del Rey
Top 10 most-streamed songs: global
“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill” by SZA
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook
“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
“Creepin' (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
“Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema and Selena Gomez
“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Bizarrap and Shakira
“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Top 10 most-streamed albums: global
"Un Verano Sin Ti" by Bad Bunny
"Midnights" by Taylor Swift
"SOS" by SZA
"Starboy" by The Weeknd
"Mañana Será Bonito" by Karol G
"One Thing At A Time" by Morgan Wallen
"Lover" by Taylor Swift
"Heroes & Villains" by Metro Boomin
"Génesis" by Peso Pluma
"Harry's House" by Harry Styles
Top 10 most popular podcasts in the US
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Crime Junkie
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
The Daily
Huberman Lab
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
SmartLess
Up First
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Top 10 most popular podcasts: global
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Huberman Lab
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Crime Junkie
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Serial Killers
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Ted Talks Daily
Top 10 most-anticipated global podcast launches by US creators
Hot Mess with Alix Earle
What Now? with Trevor Noah
Strike Force Five
The Deck Investigates
The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark
Brain Leak
HBO's The Last of Us Podcast
The Coldest Case In Laramie
The Wedding Scammer
De-Influenced with Dani Austin
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spotify Wrapped's top artists, songs of 2023: The full list