Bad Bunny makes an epic “Shrek” movie with “SNL”'s Please Don't Destroy

The Please Don't Destroy guys are making a Shrek movie, whether they like it or not.

Saturday Night Live host Bad Bunny is looking to make his Hollywood dreams come true, ogre suit and all. During a sketch with comedy trio Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall — better known as Please Don't Destroy — the singer arrived in full Shrek getup, with no explanation.

Understandably confused, they ask, "You want us to do a Shrek sketch?"

"Or a movie," Bad Bunny suggests, before whipping out scripts and assigning them roles: Puss in Boots, Donkey, and Michael Jackson.

NBCUniversal Bad Bunny as Shrek on SNL

Higgins dares to voice the question on everyone's mind, asking the Grammy-winner why Micheal Jackson is in his Shrek movie. The answer is simple enough: "He's the main character."

The sequel, apparently produced by A24, involves Donkey being diagnosed with cancer whilst exploring his relationship with Puss in Boots, and apparently ends with Shrek sacrificing himself by flying an escape pod into the sun. As Bad Bunny puts it, "It explodes into saying 'Love.'"

Did Bad Bunny pen the script himself? Is it meant to be an SNL co-production? Where did he get the Shrek costume anyway? In the end, no questions are answered. Just as the comedians are finally won over, Bad Bunny loses interest.

"Eh, I don't like it," the host says, throwing the script for Shrek: Infinity in the trash.

Believe it or not, Bad Bunny is not the first celebrity to appear on TV while inexplicably dressed as Shrek. Regis Philbin once arrived at David Letterman's show in a painstakingly detailed Shrek outfit.

"Biggest mistake I ever made," he told the late night host. "Two and a half hours sitting across the street putting this stuff on. Another two hours waiting in the green room while you're staring at Beyoncé's earrings."

Bad Bunny's episode of SNL, where he served as both host and musical guest, also featured surprise appearances from Pedro Pascal, Mick Jagger, and Lady Gaga. You can watch the full Shrek sketch above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: