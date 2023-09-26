Bad Bunny Catches a Ride on a Mechanical Horse in ‘Un Preview’ Video

Bad Bunny released the music video for reggaetón single “Un Preview” on Monday, which sees the superstar falling for a “vaquera.”

Bad Bunny sings of no loner being afraid of love, despite his love interest being a “peligro,” and getting up close and personal on the dance floor. The visual is produced by Tainy and La Paciencia, and directed by Stillz, his go-to collaborator behind several projects including “Moscow Mule” — which sees Bad Bunny transform into a seafaring merman — and “Where She Goes.”

The video comprises of subdued, clean shots of the Puerto Rica singer in a white shirt, baseball cap, and jeans as the camera switches from him singing next to a Rolls Royce to riding a mechanical horse. The clip also includes two masked people in cowboy hats dancing and a woman on a (real) horse whose face is swapped with scribbles.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny appeared in Cassandro, a biopic about lucha libre wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, starring Gael García Bernal as the protagonist and the singer as Felipe, who is tasked by a promoter with getting close to Armendáriz. The film, directed by Roger Ross Williams, premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.



In July, Bad Bunny featured in Travis Scott‘s single “K-POP” along with The Weeknd. The artist also collaborated with Grupo Frontera for “Un x100to,” their first collaboration together, which was helmed by hitmaker Édgar Barrera. The producer has worked with Grupo Frontera on numerous records such as “Bebe Dame” with Fuerza Regida, “Que Vuelvas” with Carin Leon, “Ya Superame,” and “Cada Quien” with Maluma, among others.

