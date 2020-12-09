Bad Bunny Bounds to a No. 1 Album Chart Debut, With Miley Cyrus Following at No. 2

Bad Bunny has a very good chart week, as his “El Último Tour Del Mundo” entered the album chart at No. 1, with nearly double the consumption of the nearest runner-up. The collection accrued 109,200 album units, with 120 million song streams and 12,300 album sales figuring into that tally.

The new album was the prolific Bad Bunny’s third of the year. Impressive as his total for the new release was, he had an even higher number earlier in 2020 when “YHLQMDLG” premiered with 169,200 album units back in March. (At that time, that number was only good enough for a No. 2 debut ranking, as Lil Baby’s album landed on top that week.)

It was followed on the Rolling Stone album chart by another debuting album, Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts,” in at No. 2. Her project bowed with 58,200 album units, 46.8 million song streams, 18,200 album sales and 20,400 song sales.

The album chart saw no other debuts in the top 30 besides Bad Bunny’s and Cyrus’ rare Black Friday releases, as Christmas albums dominated more of the chart.

In a tweet a few days after the album’s release, Cyrus lamented that physical copies of the album were not in stores yet, and said she hadn’t been aware of this in advance. “When choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release, my team and I were never told major retailers don’t stock physical albums on Black Friday and wouldn’t get copies of PH until a few weeks after release.” She promised fans waiting for a CD or vinyl version that “the packaging of the record is intimate, honest and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of.”

Rounding out the top 10 albums, at Nos. 3-10, were Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Michael Buble, Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, Carrie Underwood, BTS and Harry Styles.

At Nos. 5 and 8, Michael Buble’s perennial “Christmas” and Carrie Underwood’s 2020 release “My Gift” were the highest ranking of the holiday sets for the week. Also faring well: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at No. 11, Bing Crosby at No. 13, Mariah Carey at No. 14, Pentatonix at No. 16, Nat King Cole at No. 19 and Andy Williams at No. 20.

Among the top 50, 16 are seasonal titles. Some artists racked up multiple holiday hits; Pentatonix has three four Christmas entries among the top 50 albums, and Dean Martin has two.

