That Bad Boys TV spin-off is definitely happening

That rumoured Bad Boys TV spin-off is officially becoming a reality, as NBC has greenlit a pilot.

As previously suggested, the show will be female-led, focusing on Gabrielle Union's Special Agent Sydney 'Syd' Burnett, sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) from the movies.

Entertainment Weekly reports that "free-spirited" Sydney "has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective".

Her partner will be the yet-to-be-cast Nancy McKenna, "a working mom who can't help but look at Syd's freedom with some grass-is-greener envy".

Reminiscent of the movies, "these two have totally different lifestyles and approaches" – oh, and it will be an "action-packed, character-driven procedural", so that sounds good.

The series is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, with The Blacklist's Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis acting as showrunners.

Despite the series featuring the Bad Boys character of Sydney, it is not officially connected to the 1995 film or its 2003 sequel at the moment.

The title is also currently unknown, although it's clearly unlikely that it will feature the word 'boys'.

It's also possible that a third film, Bad Boys 3 – Bad Boys For Life, could still be happening, despite doubts around star Will Smith's availability.

Bruckheimer said recently: "We've been developing it for I don't know how many years now, and we had a period of time where it got pretty close and then it drifted away a little bit, and hopefully it will drift back again.

"We have a new writer on it who's working on it right now, so that gives me encouragement."

Watch this space for more Bad Boys news...

