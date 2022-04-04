‘Bad Boys’ director Michael Bay on Will Smith slap

Entertainment The Daily Beast

NBCWith his stand-up tour in New Jersey this weekend, it must have been tempting for Chris Rock to drop by his old stomping grounds to address what went down with Will Smith at the Oscars just six days ago. But instead, it was left to “Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che to come to his defense. And they held nothing back.“Intelligence officials are saying that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine,” Jos