‘Bad Boys’ director Michael Bay on Will Smith slap
Director Michael Bay, who worked with Will Smith on the first two Bad Boys films, talked to Yahoo Entertainment about Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Director Michael Bay, who worked with Will Smith on the first two Bad Boys films, talked to Yahoo Entertainment about Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.
A week past Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, a couple of Smith's planned productions—Bad Boys 4 and Fast and Loose—have reportedly stalled.
NBCWith his stand-up tour in New Jersey this weekend, it must have been tempting for Chris Rock to drop by his old stomping grounds to address what went down with Will Smith at the Oscars just six days ago. But instead, it was left to “Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che to come to his defense. And they held nothing back.“Intelligence officials are saying that Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing in Ukraine,” Jos
And it wasn't even her first nostalgic look of the weekend.
Gaga also paid an emotional tribute to Tony Bennett at the ceremony as she was forced to perform their duet without him due to his “continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s.”View Entire Post ›
"As [Tiger Woods] continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs," Nike said in a statement.
The 2021 RSM Classic champ made a rookie mistake at Augusta.
Pete Davidson is out here driving Kim Kardashian's hot pink golf cart to deliver pizza to Scott Disick in LA., and there's a cute video.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed up at the 2022 Grammy Awards and Kourt rocked underboob cutouts—check out the pics!
After the glitz and glam of last week's Oscars, the stars let loose this weekend at the Grammys.
"Love this vibe."
The bandleader of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the bestselling author of "Between Two Kingdoms" reveal they secretly wed in February on the eve of her bone marrow transplant.
The supermodel sported a cargo version of the abbreviated garment at the 2003 VMA's.
Justin Bieber wore a Balenciaga suit and platform Crocs with Hailey Bieber, clad in a white Saint Laurent gown, on the red carpet in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
They looked like ordinary teddy bears — until one eagle-eyed TikToker looked up how much each one cost.
"We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?' " Kelly Ripa joked while discussing Ryan Seacrest's new relationship
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3
Well, technically he wore a pearl-bedazzled Balmain suit, but it's remarkably similar to one worn by Kim Kardashian for her bachelorette party in 2014.
Tony Bennett wasn’t able to make it to the 2022 Grammy Awards, but Lady Gaga made sure he wasn’t forgotten during her emotional tribute to him. The duo came into this year’s ceremony with five nominations from their final collaboration together on the album, Love for Sale, but Bennett’s Alzheimer’s disease has progressed to the point […]
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz just signed the "mother of all" prenups ahead of their wedding—get the details!
The Domino Effect of the slap...View Entire Post ›