Backlash as director David Yates defends Johnny Depp casting in Fantastic Beasts 2

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them director David Yates has defended Johnny Depp, following fan anger at his casting in the movie’s sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Depp has been at the centre of controversy over allegations that he assaulted his now ex-wife Amber Heard while they were married.

Speaking the Entertainment Weekly, Yates sided with Depp, while discussing the litany of abuse scandals currently gripping Hollywood.

“Honestly, there’s an issue at the moment where there’s a lot of people being accused of things, they’re being accused by multiple victims, and it’s compelling and frightening,” he said.

“With Johnny, it seems to me there was one person who took a pop at him and claimed something. I can only tell you about the man I see every day: He’s full of decency and kindness, and that’s all I see. Whatever accusation was out there doesn’t tally with the kind of human being I’ve been working with.

View photos

“By testament, some of the women in [Depp’s] life have said the same thing — ‘that’s not the human being we know’.

“It’s very different [than cases] where there are multiple accusers over many years that need to be examined and we need to reflect on our industry that allows that to roll on year in and year out.

“Johnny isn’t in that category in any shape or form. So to me, it doesn’t bear any more analysis. It’s a dead issue.”

Some of Depp’s exes have indeed stood up in his defence, such as previous ex-wife Vanessa Paradis, and Winona Ryder, who said that he ‘was never abusive at all… I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy’.

But that’s not placated fans, many of whom have reacted furiously:

When you think it couldn't be any worse, David Yates is always here to show you’re wrong https://t.co/RoJV1tLH9Y — In The Bleak Midwinter (@tladyinthetower) November 28, 2017





New behind the scenes picture of Johnny Depp and David Yates at the Fantastic Beasts set (2017). pic.twitter.com/JjC2mhDqyi — mary is ALL IN (@meraheard) November 28, 2017





I am enraged at David Yates dismissal of Amber Heard. The “he’s a great guy at work” defense has to stop. As does “but Other women say he didn’t hit them” Great. But he hit Amber. #BelieveVictims — emma forrest (@GirlInterrupter) November 29, 2017





There's so much to hate in David Yates's bullshit Depp defense but can we talk specifically about turning violent language so that it makes the woman he abused sound like an abuser? pic.twitter.com/as9YI6mTN6 — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) November 28, 2017





David Yates on Depp confirming that there need to be multiple accusers about the same man for a woman to be believed pic.twitter.com/4R1r4AadOp — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) November 28, 2017





Well this is an awful response from David Yates. Apparently because Depp doesn't have multiple accusers, then Amber Heard shouldn't be believed. Wow. https://t.co/GBgZTl2hro — Samantha (@SnVanHoozer) November 28, 2017





Yates argument is so pathetic. Essentially saying it’s ok, because he only abused one woman as opposed to multiple ‍♀️

https://t.co/T9Fc9ptJvi — Hannah Press (@hannpress_) November 29, 2017





Some have even tagged in Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts writer J.K. Rowling personally:

These are the people who are on your team. No abuse allegation should be called a dead issue ever. The HP franchise once bought me happiness but all it does now is remind me how alone and unheard we are. — Love, Luce (@InknAutumn) November 28, 2017





Oh my gosh this. Just because someone has never hurt you doesn’t mean they’ve never hurt ANYONE. Really disappointed with David Yates. Wish @jk_rowling would address this. https://t.co/lQoSNZnNfQ — Erin Fain (@efeign) November 28, 2017





dear @jk_rowling,

i have been a big hp fan & of you for 20 years. however, until you take a stand against depp and get david yates to apologise to amber heard for his stupid comments, i don't know that this relationship can continue.

yours,

a disgruntled and disappointed fan. — alim kheraj (@alimkheraj) November 29, 2017