Backlash brewing over Johnny Depp's role in Fantastic Beasts sequel

Though we’ve known that Johnny Depp is to be central to the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’ sequel for a while now, the unveiling of the new movie’s title yesterday appears to have brought some feelings to the fore.

It was announced that the sequel to the Harry Potter spin-off will be called ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, Gellert Grindelwald being the dark wizard that Depp will play (he appeared briefly at the end of the first movie too).

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017





And now, thanks in large part to the allegations of domestic abuse that emerged around Depp last year during his divorce from Amber Heard, fans are expressing their renewed anger at his casting.

I wholeheartedly agree that Johnny Depp is a fantastic beast. However, I wish I did not know where to find him. https://t.co/WcjBZCmb7A — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 16, 2017





Really intrigued by the plot of #crimesofgrindelwald but will almost certainly not be seeing it in theaters. @jk_rowling and @WarnerBrosEnt should have ousted Depp from the franchise years ago. Despicable that he's heading the continuation of such a beloved story. — Lauren Shippen (@laurenshippen) November 16, 2017





extremely disappointed in @jk_rowling for staying so dead silent on the continued inclusion of johnny depp in the fantastic beasts franchise. listen up, we love you. this man does not reflect our values. — baby björk (@pompouspikachu) November 17, 2017





The reason why I won't spend a single dime in 'Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald' is because there's Johnny Depp in it and I promised myself I would boycott all of his films.

I just don't get why someone as vocal as J.K. Rowling accepted that he play in the film… — Aℓice (@winter__child) November 17, 2017





It disgusts me that even with all of the reckonings for shitty men in Hollywood right now, we're still going to give Johnny Depp starring roles and pretend he didn't abuse his wife. — Abbi Davey (@abbidavey) November 17, 2017









For her part, J.K. Rowling has previously defended Depp’s casting.

Asked about his joining the movie last year, she said: “I’m delighted. He’s done incredible things with that character.”

The accusations centred around Heard having applied for a temporary restraining order against Depp in May last year, alleging that he had assaulted her at their apartment in Los Angeles.

Pictures emerged of her bruised face too, and of wine bottles said to have been smashed by Depp in a drunken rage.

Depp’s lawyers at the time accused Heard of alleging abuse in order to ‘secure a premature financial resolution’ in their divorce.

But the pair reached a settlement in August, 2016, releasing a joint statement denying any physical altercations between them.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” it read.

“There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains.

“Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future.”

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, directed by David Yates, and also starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Jude Law, is due out on November 16, 2018.

