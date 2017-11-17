    Backlash brewing over Johnny Depp's role in Fantastic Beasts sequel

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    Though we’ve known that Johnny Depp is to be central to the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’ sequel for a while now, the unveiling of the new movie’s title yesterday appears to have brought some feelings to the fore.

    It was announced that the sequel to the Harry Potter spin-off will be called ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, Gellert Grindelwald being the dark wizard that Depp will play (he appeared briefly at the end of the first movie too).


    And now, thanks in large part to the allegations of domestic abuse that emerged around Depp last year during his divorce from Amber Heard, fans are expressing their renewed anger at his casting.







    For her part, J.K. Rowling has previously defended Depp’s casting.

    Asked about his joining the movie last year, she said: “I’m delighted. He’s done incredible things with that character.”

    The accusations centred around Heard having applied for a temporary restraining order against Depp in May last year, alleging that he had assaulted her at their apartment in Los Angeles.

    Pictures emerged of her bruised face too, and of wine bottles said to have been smashed by Depp in a drunken rage.

    Depp’s lawyers at the time accused Heard of alleging abuse in order to ‘secure a premature financial resolution’ in their divorce.

    But the pair reached a settlement in August, 2016, releasing a joint statement denying any physical altercations between them.

    “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” it read.

    “There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains.

    “Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future.”

    ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, directed by David Yates, and also starring Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Jude Law, is due out on November 16, 2018.

    Read More:
    NSFW Deadpool 2 teaser evokes Bob Ross
    Super Mario Bros animated movie announced
    Get Out classed as musical/comedy at Golden Globes 