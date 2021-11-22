The Bachelorette 's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Their Engagement

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark aren't going to have their happily ever after together following The Bachelorette.

Adams, 30, and Clark, 37, have ended their engagement, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple," a rep for Adams tells PEOPLE.

Adams met Clark when he competed for her heart on The Bachelorette's 16th season, which aired in late 2020. During the finale, she picked Clark as her final rose recipient and they got engaged.

In February, the former Bachelor in Paradise star told Marie Claire that they're "dating right now while being engaged." Adams also explained that there wasn't a set time they had in mind for their nuptials.

"At first, Zac was the person to be like, 'We could get married next week.' And I was like, 'Slow your roll.' I'd love to date a year," she told the magazine. "And now I'm like, 'You want to … maybe next month?' And he's like, 'Tayshia, slow your roll.' We're back and forth. But there's no timeline. It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when," she added.

Tayshia Adams And Fiancee Zac Clark

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

The following month, Adams shut down breakup speculation after she was spotted without her engagement ring.

"There's always weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand," the former phlebotomist said on her Instagram Story. "But ironically enough, as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and a lot of you messaged me like, 'Don't lose your ring!' Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized."

"So yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my Story, but I also just got my ring sent in to be cleaned and sized, finally — it's been, like, six months since I've had it," she added, noting that "everything is good on this forefront" and that she would have her ring again soon.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

In November, the pair ran the TCS New York City Marathon together. Following the race, Clark raved about Adams' performance in a touching Instagram post.

"I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way (the screams overpowered the Pearl Jam playing in my ears for most of the day)," he wrote. "The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you ….. KEEP GOING."

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the race, Clark said that the couple was eager to spend some quality time together after crossing the finish line.

"We're really looking forward to kicking back after we get done and really spending some time here in New York," Clark said. "With our schedules and how everything's worked out, we're just super excited to take advantage of what's here and eat some good food and explore a little bit and make sure that she really feels like she knows New York."