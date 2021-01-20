'Bachelorette' stars Dale Moss and Clare Crawley split: 'This is the healthiest decision'

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' engagement isn't all roses.

After a whirlwind romance and impromptu proposal on the 16th season of "The Bachelorette," Moss announced Wednesday that he and Crawley have "decided to go our separate ways."

"We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Moss wrote on Instagram. "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Who is Dale Moss? Meet the 'Bachelorette' frontrunner, model and former NFL player

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dale Moss (@dalemoss13)

Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, made an almost instant connection on the ABC reality show last year, prompting Crawley to declare her love for Moss after just fourepisodes.

"We've just started this process… but every time I wake up, I think about you. And when I go to bed at night, I think about you," Crawley said during an episode of "The Bachelorette" that aired Nov. 5. "I can't even put it into words how you make me feel. All I know is that I'm so falling in love with you."

The feeling was mutual. Moss told Crawley that, "I'm falling in love with you through this process. I'm not afraid to say that at all. My heart is open and I'm not gonna fight that."

'The Bachelorette' recap: Mind-blowing proposal and a long-anticipated debut shock Bachelor Nation

Moss proposed to Crawley before the couple made an early (and unprecedented) exit from the competition.

"I want to make you happy each and every day. So with that being said, Clare, will you marry me?" the former pro NFL player-turned-model asked. Crawley ecstatically said yes, responding, "Put that ring on my finger. I've waited a lot of years for this."

Whirlwind romance ran in the Crawley family. The reality star's father, proposed to Crawley's mother three weeks after meeting her only once – and they were married for 42 years.

However, the TV couple's spark has appeared to fizzle.

On Wednesday, Moss asked his followers to "respect our privacy as we work through this together." Crawley has not addressed the split on her own Instagram account yet.

Crawley was replaced by Tayshia Adams as the new Bachelorette for the rest of Season 16. She got engaged to Zac Clark after he accepted her final rose.

Contributing:

David Oliver

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Bachelorette' stars Dale Moss and Clare Crawley split

Latest Stories

  • Salma Hayek, 54, meditates in tiny black bikini: 'We need to keep our cool'

    The 54-year-old actress shared yet another bikini photo on Tuesday. Posing both in and out of the water, finding zen in both places, she wrote, “We need to keep our cool,” as she meditated.

  • 'Just discovered a TV unicorn': A stellar 65-inch smart TV for $428 is rare, but we found one at Walmart

    Walmart has this 4K beauty for $70 off!

  • A Mandalorian and Baby Yoda spotted speeding through Los Angeles streets

    And yes, he did get stopped by the cops.

  • Tom Holland teases a new Marvel ride at Disneyland: 'It's the most I've ever felt like Spider-Man'

    Although Disneyland is still closed to the public — apart from those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations — that hasn’t stopped the theme park’s Imagineers from imagining a future where the Happiest Place on Earth is back open for business. A new Disney Parks video teases one of the coming attractions that the young and young at heart are sure to love... 3000. Along with Galaxy’s Edge, Disneyland will soon be home to Avengers Campus, a new realm devoted entirely to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Save over $300 on this HP Touch laptop and get a free printer (an $80 value!) at QVC

    But wait, there's more: You'll also get a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 (a $70 value), and an additional 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Seriously.

  • Josh Duhamel in Early Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in JLo Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’

    Josh Duhamel is early in talks to replace Armie Hammer in Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Hammer dropped out the movie amid a social media firestorm about what the actor calls “bulls– claims” about him. “Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesperson said. The role will be recast. Also Read: Armie Hammer Drops Out of JLo Movie 'Shotgun Wedding' Amid 'Bulls-' Social Media Firestorm Hammer’s decision to leave the project came after leaked messages purporting to detail the star’s sex life, including a supposed interested in cannibalism and rape fantasies, surfaced on an Instagram account under the name House of Effie. The actor has flatly disputed the legitimacy of the DMs. “Shotgun Wedding” follows a couple hosting a destination wedding with their lovable but opinionated families, only for the couple to get cold feet and for the entire wedding party to be taken hostage, forcing the couple to save their loved ones before they get at each other’s throats. Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether wrote the screenplay. Duhamel, best known for starring in the “Transformers” movies is repped by ICM Partners. He recently starred in the series “Jupiter’s Legacy” and “Think Like a Dog.” In July, Saban Films acquired the U.S. rights to Duhamel’s directorial debut, “Buddy Games,” a comedy. Read original story Josh Duhamel in Early Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in JLo Movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ At TheWrap

  • Dolly Parton turns 75: Country music legend's birthday wish is 'a call for kindness'

    "So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love," the "9 to 5" singer told her many fans.

  • Ashley Biden says first lady Melania Trump hasn't reached out to Jill Biden: 'I think we're all OK with it'

    Joe and Jill Biden's daughter spoke about the upcoming inauguration.

  • SAG-AFTRA Board Moves to Expel Donald Trump

    Impeachment isn’t the only thing Donald Trump could face as he leaves office. On Tuesday, the national board of SAG-AFTRA announced that it will hold a disciplinary hearing against the outgoing president, where he could face expulsion from the actors’ guild. The board made the move to hold the hearing after a request from SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, who cited the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6 and Trump’s role in inciting the attack as grounds for expulsion. The hearing will be overseen by the guild’s disciplinary committee, which did not participate in the national board’s vote on approving the hearing. Carteris and National Executive Director David White, who submitted the hearing request to the board on Carteris’ behalf, will not participate in the hearing. “Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths and the sanctity of the free press,” said Carteris. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.” Also Read: Trump Had Lowest Average Approval Rating in Gallup History - Yes, Worse Than Nixon “Our most important role as a union is the protection of our members. The unfortunate truth is, this individual’s words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members,” said White. “The board’s resolution addresses this effort to undermine freedom of the press and reaffirms the principles on which our democratic society rests, and which we must all work to protect and preserve.” Trump joined SAG-AFTRA’s predecessors, SAG and AFTRA, in 1989, the same year he appeared in the John Derek film “Ghosts Can’t Do It.” Trump would go on to make cameos in films like “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” “The Little Rascals” and “Zoolander.” He also appeared in TV shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Spin City” and “Sex in the City” before leaving his biggest mark on pop culture with the reality series “The Apprentice” in 2004. Also Read: Meghan McCain: On Trump's Last Day in Office, Washington DC 'Might as Well Be Baghdad' (Video) As Trump prepares to leave office on Wednesday, he does so as the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives — the second time coming after dozens of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack that killed five people. In the articles of impeachment filed against him, House Democrats said that Trump “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol.” SAG-AFTRA also condemned the attack in its own statement sent on Jan. 6. “Rioters, emboldened and encouraged by a sitting president and his enablers who have peddled baseless conspiracy theories, stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy,” the guild said. “As a union and a democratic organization, we are appalled by this attack on the values we hold most sacred. The disgraceful scenes coming out of the nation’s capital have undermined America’s institutions and its standing in the world.” Read original story SAG-AFTRA Board Moves to Expel Donald Trump At TheWrap

  • Frank Stallone remembers boxing Geraldo Rivera and growing up in his celebrity brother's shadow

    In a wide-ranging conversation, Frank Stallone discussed growing up with Sly, writing the music for the classic 1983 musical "Staying Alive" and what advice he has for other celebrity siblings.

  • ‘This Is Us’ Jan. 19 Episode Stalled by ‘Covid-Related Production Delays’

    As a result of an extended holiday production hiatus at 20th Television, there will not be a new episode of “This Is Us” on NBC airing on Tuesday evening. “No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big […]

  • Warner Bros.' Wonka prequel gets 2023 release date

    Paddington's Paul King is directing the film, which follows Roald Dahl's protagonist as a young man, pre-chocolate factory.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's Been in a "F--ked Up Place Personally" for Months

    In an Instagram Stories video, Machine Gun Kelly told his followers he's been in a "f--ked up place personally for a couple of months" and that's why he's been more absent from social media.

  • ‘Titans’ Season 3 Casts Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Titans” has found its Barbara Gordon. Variety has learned exclusively that Savannah Welch has been cast in the role of the HBO Max show’s upcoming third season. In Season 3, Gordon is Gotham City Police Commissioner. Uses a wheelchair. She used to be Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker. She has […]

  • Caitlyn Jenner talks about being closest to daughter Kylie

    Caitlyn Jenner says out of all the Kardashians, she’s closest to daughter Kylie Jenner.

  • Meghan Markle Seeks Court Ruling in Privacy Case as Plea to Her Father for 'Peace' Is Revealed

    The Duchess of Sussex's legal team is seeking a summary judgment in her privacy case, which would avoid a full trial

  • 'Astounding sound:' The iconic Bose Wave Music System IV is a whopping $220 off

    That Bose sound system you've always wanted is nearly 45 percent off right now!

  • Whoa! Amazon just knocked 40 percent off these 'outstanding' Sony wireless headphones—grab them for $78

    Shoppers are raving about the cushy earcups and the deep ‘Extra Bass’ setting that would give Beats by Dre headphones a run for their money.

  • Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, H.E.R. to sing at Super Bowl

    R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the big game and halftime show starring The Weeknd. Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

  • ‘Saved by the Bell’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

    Time in: School will be back in session in Bayside High for 10 more episodes, as Peacock has renewed “Saved by the Bell” for a second season. “I’m thrilled that ‘Saved by the Bell’ has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and […]