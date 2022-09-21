‘Bachelorette’ finale was an emotional rollercoaster that ended with fans unhappy about the new Bachelor

The Bachelorette finale got off to a bumpy start, Tuesday, as Rachel Recchia confirmed rumors that Tino Franco cheated on her after they got engaged.

“I mean, I think everyone knows obviously it didn't really work out,” Rachel said. “He cheated on me.”

But Rachel got the last laugh as Aven Jones made a surprise appearance.

“I was just wondering if you wanted to maybe get out of here and just catch up?” he asked Rachel.

“I would love nothing more.” she replied

The two left the stage with host Jesse Palmer Tino sitting there in shock.

While viewers loved all the dramatic ups and downs of Rachel’s finale, they also loved that Gabby Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer. But the most controversial surprise of the night was when host Jesse Palmer announced the new Bachelor, Zach Shallcross.

Zach was one of the finalists on this season of the Bachelorette, but he voluntarily left after a disastrous fantasy suite date with Rachel. And the response on Twitter to Zach being named the new Bachelor was overwhelmingly negative. Apparently bachelor nations’ biggest concern is that he is boring.

While Zach may be boring, the few women we met from the upcoming season seemed very memorable. And even though Zach’s debut as the new Bachelor underwhelmed viewers, at least Jesse is excited for him.

“Cannot be more excited for you,” Jesse said. “I think it's time to find this guy a wife… He deserves it!”