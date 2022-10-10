The Bachelorette 's Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley has found her happily ever after.

The Bachelorette alum is engaged after boyfriend and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins popped the question at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, a source confirms to E! News. Per the insider, the romantic proposal went down during the unified lantern release—something that Clare later documented in an Instagram post on Oct. 10.

"He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" she wrote. "The easiest YES of my life."

In a separate post, Clare shared a photo of herself decorating a lantern from the event. "I wanted to give up. But I didn't," she wrote. "I promised myself I'd stay long enough to see another sunrise. And one sunrise became 10. And before long, my steps became a run and my tears became belly laughs. You never know what is on the other side of those dark nights. Don't give up."

The engagement comes two years after Clare's appearance on The Bachelorette, during which she got engaged to Dale Moss on the season's fourth episode. The two broke up in January 2021, but reconciled that summer before calling it quits again in September 2021.

Clare went Instagram official with Ryan last month, with the Bachelor Nation star pinning one comment suggesting that their relationship isn't entirely new. "Babyyyyy!!! Finally," the comment read, to which Clare also responded with a heart emoji, "A year later and y'all still so f--king cute."

In the wake of the engagement news, Clare said she's "over the moon" and that becoming a fiancée was "the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago."

"It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning," she told People, sharing that Ryan is "in it for is my heart" and has been "so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me."

Clare added, "It's been such a gift having him in my life."

