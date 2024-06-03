'The Bachelorette' 2024 cast: This Arizona man will compete for Jenn Tran's heart

The cast of Jenn Tran's season of "The Bachelorette" has been announced: 25 men will vie for her heart and one of them is from Arizona.

Dakota, a 27-year-old from Paradise Valley, will be on Season 21 of "The Bachelorette" when it premieres in July.

Jenn Tran was on Joey Graziadei’s Season 28 of “The Bachelor” and was among his final six women. The 26-year-old physician assistant student is the first Asian American lead in Bachelor franchise history.

Jenn is from New Jersey and lives in Miami. She is of Vietnamese descent and is bilingual. She enjoys reading, paddleboarding and traveling, according to ABC.

She is looking for someone with a big personality and cheeky banter and wants to find her person – someone she feels is 100% her perfect match.

The 2024 season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere on July 8. Will Dakota be the perfect match for Jenn? Here’s what we know so far about the Arizona contestant.

'Bachelorette' 2024 cast: Meet Dakota from Paradise Valley

Dakota is a sommelier and, according to the bio of an Instagram account @kotablue associated with him by Reality Steve, Dakota supposedly works at “SilverLeaf.” There's a Silverleaf Country Club in Scottsdale.

According to Dakota's bio from ABC, he is ready to sweep Jenn off her feet with his good looks, goofy personality and eternal optimism. He has been a caretaker of others for a lot of his life, and wants a relationship with Jenn where they can be there for each other.

The bio says he is “wise beyond his years” and that he is “very proud” of his career as a sommelier.

“I truly believe the Bachelorette came at a divine time with where I’m at in my life, and Jenn is the kind of woman I hope to meet,” Dakota said in his bio for ABC.

He wants to take Jenn to his hometown, show her all the vineyards and toast to their future together.

More facts about Dakota include:

He spontaneously drove to Mexico at 3 a.m. with just the clothes on his back.

He dreams of becoming an elite master sommelier.

He has a rib tattoo that says, “The biggest thing in today’s sorrow is the memory of yesterday’s joy.”

‘Bachelorette’ cast 2024

Here are the 25 men competing for Jenn's heart on Season 21 of “The Bachelorette”:

Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla.

Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.

Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.

Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.

John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga.

Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

When does the ‘Bachelorette’ start 2024?

Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere at 7 p.m. MST on Monday, July 8, 2024, on ABC and will be available on Hulu at 3 a.m. the next day.

