'Bachelor' winner Cassie is starting her YouTube channel again and Colton is so supportive

Fans of Cassie Randolph, the California native who stole Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor, will now be able to get a more intimate look at her life. Cassie and her sister, Michelle, have launched a new YouTube channel, the speech pathology graduate student revealed on Instagram Saturday. And their first video is already live.

“Today @michellerandolph and I started up our YouTube channel again!” Cassie wrote on Instagram. “A couple years ago we started a channel (RIP Double Mumble) and had so much fun doing it together, but had to stop because we weren’t living near each other ☹️ Since we finally moved back in together we can start it again!”





The Bachelor winner ended her post by encouraging fans to share what topics they wanted to see her and Michelle address in their upcoming Cassie & Michelle videos. Colton was quick to chime in with his own suggestion: “Anything with food or me,” he wrote.

Colton also shared an encouraging message about the YouTube channel on his Instagram Story. “These two beautiful humans just launched their YouTube channel,” Colton wrote, adding a “swipe up” link to the channel.

Cassie and Michelle’s first video, “Randolph Sisters Do YouTube | Cassie and Michelle ft. MOVING DAY,” is 12 and a half minutes long and has more than 194,000 views so far. In the video, the sisters talk about how they’ve moved to Los Angeles together.

Bucking Bachelor tradition, Colton and Cassie didn’t get engaged at the end of the show’s last season. And while Colton moved to California to be closer to her, the two of them aren’t living together just yet. It looks like both of them are happy with how their relationship is progressing so far, though. And Cassie seems to be having fun being near her sister again, as well as her new Bachelor bestie, Caelynn, who lives in the same L.A. apartment building.

Colton and Cassie are doing their relationship on their own terms, and that’s not a bad thing. Expecting couples to get engaged after only a few months puts a ton of pressure on Bachelor stars and contestants (which led to Colton jumping over a fence at one point on his season). The newest Bachelor Nation couple seems perfectly content with taking things at their own pace, and fans will likely see even more of their post-Bachelor relationship on the new YouTube channel.

