"The Bachelor" Star Joey Graziadei Addressed Concern For His "Yellow Eyes"

Joey Graziadei responded to concern for his "yellow eyes."

Stephanie Augello / ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor star, who's currently leading Season 28, posted a message on his TikTok after fans noticed his eyes were yellow in recent episodes of the show.

"I wanted to jump on here really quick and talk about something that I am seeing a lot of comments about, which is 'Joey's yellow eyes,'" he began.

Joey explained that the appearance of his eyes stems from Gilbert syndrome, a liver condition that he was diagnosed with in high school. According to the Mayo Clinic, it's caused when the liver is unable to process bilirubin correctly.

"I was sick for about a week and a half," Joey shared. "My mom thought it would be a good idea to go to the doctor. When I went to the doctor, I had blood work done, and the blood work showed that the bilirubin count was very high. That means that there could be something that was wrong with my liver."

Joey explained that he then got an ultrasound and visited other doctors to try and determine the issue. "They found that there was nothing that was necessarily wrong like hepatitis, but they diagnosed me with something called Gilbert syndrome," he continued.

"At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy," Joey went on. "It's something that does affect the whites of my eyes. It makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow."

"But to my knowledge, I am as okay as I can be, and I will continue to look at it," Joey added, before thanking fans for the concern.

You can see the full video below.