'Bachelor' alum Demi Burnett apologizes for wearing Confederate flag jacket: 'That's ignorance'

Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett has apologized after a photo resurfaced of her wearing a Yeezy jacket with a Confederate flag on the sleeve. It's the latest in a string of racist issues surrounding The Bachelor franchise.

"I had no idea, like, the weight that the Confederate flag held whenever I was wearing it," Burnett, who competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, said in a video on Monday. "I just wore it for that one night, it was a Yeezy jacket, I thought it was so cool, I was like, 'Yeah, Yeezy!' And I didn't even like pay attention to that. That's ignorance. That's ignorant of me not to pay attention to the Confederate flag. Even more ignorant of me to not even know how harmful that is to people."

Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor star Demi Burnett apologizes for wearing Confederate flag jacket. (Photo: FilmMagic)

A screenshot of Burnett, 25, in the jacket surfaced days ago on social media, although it's unclear when the photo was taken. Kanye West defended the controversial design in 2013, explaining he was reclaiming the Confederate flag.

The Bachelor in Paradise star said she "royally f***** up" wearing the jacket.

"I'm disgusted with myself. I'm embarrassed. It doesn't even matter how I feel," Burnett continued in her apology video. "That is not what I stand for, that is not what I'm about. And I'm really mad that I ever wore it."

In a follow-up message on Tuesday, Burnett again called herself "ignorant" and said she has been "self-absorbed" most of her life.

"I genuinely had no idea what I was representing by wearing the jacket," she explained. "I know better now."

The reality star concluded, "This is the time to change the world and make it better and I made it worse. So I'm really, really sorry."

Burnett is just the latest star from The Bachelor franchise to apologize for ignorance about historical racism.

Last week, Rachael Kirkconnell finally broke her silence about allegations surrounding past racist behavior. Kirkconnell is currently a frontrunner on Matt James's season.

"At one point, I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them. My age or when it happened doesn't excuse anything," she said in a lengthy statement. "There are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist. I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended."

Kirkconnell's apology came after Chris Harrison's controversial interview in which he asked for "grace" when it came to her actions, including attending an antebellum-themed college party.

"Is it a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021?" Harrison asked former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. "50 million people did that in 2018... that was a type of party that a lot of people went to."

Harrison apologized for causing "harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism." He is temporarily "stepping aside" from hosting duties.

