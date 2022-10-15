The Bachelor 's Peter Weber Seemingly Confirms He and Kelley Flanagan Are Back Together with Sweet Pic

Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan

Will the third time be a charm for The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan?

Weber, 31, and Flanagan, 30, seemingly confirmed they are back together following their last split in 2021 after Weber shared a photo of him holding Flanagan on Instagram. In the photo, the Bachelor Nation alumni posed with Weber holding up Flanagan at Yankee Stadium, during a Friday post-season game against the Cleveland Guardians. This came after an outing at the Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Gala on Thursday night.

"Home run," Weber captioned the photo from their apparent baseball date.

Plenty of friends commented underneath the post, with The Bachelorette's Clay Harbor joking, "Does this game ever end??!!" Flanagan also shared her own Instagram Story from their time in New York, but did not tag Weber.

Reps for both Weber and Flanagan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The duo first met on the pilot's Bachelor season. Flanagan wasn't Weber's final choice — or even his runner-up. She was eliminated before hometown dates. The tumultuous season saw Weber first engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss before he broke off the engagement and pursued Madison Prewett. Weber's public relationship with Prewett lasted only a few days before they permanently split.

Weber and Flanagan rekindled their romance in 2020 before splitting around New Year's Eve that year. They briefly reunited at the start of 2021, but were broken up for good by Valentine's Day.

Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan

Flanagan didn't hold back on what drove the pair to their break-up. During a 2021 conversation with Chicks in the Office, she contrasted Weber's maturity level to her own, citing his love of Pokémon cards among other things.

"It ended really badly," she said. "I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn't respond, and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends, we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done."

Flanagan added that she told Weber to "get the hell out of my life" and "lose my number."

In 2021, Weber also spoke about the split. "Obviously, I wish her well and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but... we're not in contact anymore," he told E! News. "But definitely, I'm always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness."

Rumors of a reunion sparked when Flanagan and Weber were spotted in an airport together and at a Chicago Cubs game this past summer.