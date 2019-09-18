Bachelor in Paradise's Blake and Caelynn Face Off Over Exposed Text Messages

Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes finally came face-to-face after their dramatic season on Bachelor in Paradise.

At the beginning of the season, Horstmann, 30, received backlash after Miller-Keyes revealed he’d hooked up with her, just one day after sleeping with Kristina Schulman at the Stagecoach Festival in April.

During the two-night BiP premiere, Miller-Keyes, 24, tearfully told cameras he’d called their night together a “mistake” and begged her to keep the tryst a secret. The audience was on her side, especially as Horstmann pursued two other women in Paradise: Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. But as the episodes aired, Horstmann posted their text messages on his Instagram Story. Their conversation seemed to debunk her story, suggesting she sought him out for sex and was just as concerned about people finding out.

During Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise reunion, host Chris Harrison asked Horstmann if he knew that his behavior would lead to backlash — and the 30-year-old was quick to explain.

“Going into Paradise, especially after the weekend at Stagecoach, I did know, I knew it (his hookup with Miller-Keyes) wasn’t this big secret,” Horstmann said. “I didn’t know how to approach it because I didn’t want it to seem like I was walking around like, ‘Hey look at these notches on my belt.’ It wasn’t like that. And I didn’t want it to come off like that and I didn’t want to talk about other people’s private sex lives to other people when everybody was down here to find somebody. I wasn’t about to go share and slam people’s names on that beach for having hooked up with me or what not.”

“Paradise was, a lot of it was my fault, but it was really hard,” he added. “From beginning to end, I felt like I had hurt so many people and I had done so many things wrong that didn’t really know how to right things in a sense. … I didn’t do anything malicious. I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody. I wasn’t trying to lead anybody on.”

At this point, Harrison stepped in and asked Horstmann to describe in detail what exactly transpired between him and Miller-Keyes before Paradise.

“We started talking,” Horstmann said. “I did like Caelynn and Caelynn liked me, but at no point were we in any kind of exclusive relationship. This is my interpretation, but we had talked from January to March, then Stagecoach happened, then a week before Paradise we decided if somebody asked us we were going to tell people. Going into Paradise, that was my thought. She said, ‘It’s not a big deal unless we make it a big deal.’ So I didn’t go into Paradise making it a big deal.”