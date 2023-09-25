'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert marry in Colo.

Reality TV stars Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes tied the knot in Colorado over the weekend. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert exchanged marriage vows during the weekend.

People.com said the couple's camp-themed wedding took place Saturday at a private mountain retreat in Meredith, Colo.

Miller-Keyes posted on her Instagram Story Sunday a photo of her kissing Unglert, while both are wearing their formal wedding attire -- a strapless, white, floor-length gown and veil for Miller Keyes and a traditional black tuxedo for Unglert.

The portrait is captioned, "My husband!!!!"

She also shared a video of her and Unglert dancing with their 75 guests.

The couple met in 2019 on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Miller-Keyes was on Season 23 of The Bachelor, competing for Colton Underwood. Unglert competed for Rachel Lindsay on Season 13 of The Bachelorette and also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 and The Bachelor Winter Games.