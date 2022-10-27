Bachelor in Paradise Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “711” – Paradise is coming to a close and after last week’s shocking breakup of the couple “Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After,” the remaining beachgoers have some serious thinking to do about their futures. But first, they’ll need to make it through the season’s final rose ceremony. Once all the roses have been handed out, Paradise’s own alumni couple Caelynn and Dean arrive to share their love story and to let the remaining pairs know that time is running out. Who will choose to spend the night in a fantasy suite? Who will leave Paradise heartbroken? Who will get down on one knee? All these questions and more will be answered on the special three-hour season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENA P., JOE

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are officially husband and wife!

The newlyweds were spotted by PEOPLE after they said "I do" at City Hall in New York City on Thursday morning.

"We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected," Amabile, 36, and Pitt, 25, tell PEOPLE exclusively.

"We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate," they add. "Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning."

"We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding," they continue, "because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

The couple also shared their happy news on their Instagram and YouTube pages, with the caption: "JUST MARRIED!!"

The couple got engaged on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. After the show wrapped, Amabile and Pitt maintained a long-distance relationship for months before moving in together in New York City in March 2022. In August 2022, they celebrated another relationship milestone: their engagement party in Pitt's hometown of Toronto.

"I think my parents originally brought the idea to us for an engagement party, just because we obviously had an unconventional engagement," Pitt told PEOPLE at the time. "We got engaged and it was a secret for a period of time. So this was a nice idea to bring some of our family and close friends together to celebrate a whole year later."

Bachelor in Paradise joe Amabile and Serena Pitt NYC City Hall

Amabile, 36, explained that "it all happened so fast, but now we're a year down the road and we've realized our parents never even met in person yet. This was a good way for our parents to meet and our close friends to meet each other's close friends."

"We're happy that it's finally happening," Pitt added, "even though there was a bit of a delay."