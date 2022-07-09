Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Is Dating Model Paige Lorenze

A new romance is blossoming between Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze.

The Bachelorette alum and Paige are dating, multiple sources confirmed to E! News. An insider close to Tyler said the two "have been seeing each other for a month."

According to Page Six, Paige and Tyler were spotted out together over the Fourth of July weekend at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

The 24-year-old model, who is also the founder of the brand Dairy Boy, per her Instagram, has previously been linked to Armie Hammer.

Tyler and Paige's pairing comes almost one year after a separate source close to Tyler confirmed to E! News that he and model Camila Kendra had split up after eight months together.

"The breakup was "mutual" and "distance played a factor," the second source said in August 2021, adding, "Tyler has been traveling for work commitments, so it's been hard between the two."

A rep for Camila told E! News at the time, "Camila broke off the relationship to focus on her fashion modeling career."

Following the split, Tyler has not been shy to share what he is looking for in a partner.

"Someone that, one, is hungry and ambitious, but two, someone who's very family oriented," he explained during a February appearance on E! News' Daily Pop. "And three, someone just ready for an adventure."

And his ideal list doesn't stop there! During the April 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tyler said he wants "someone whose smile is contagious" and "can light up a room."

"How they are with the people around them—they respect the server, the parents, their friends—that's big for me," he added, "She's got to be beautiful too."

