Bachelor Nation's Lesley Murphy Reveals Sex of First Baby

Lesley Murphey is happy to announce, "the future is female."

The Bachelor Nation star revealed that she and fiancé Alex Kavanagh are going to welcome a baby girl in months time. She shared a video of the reveal to Instagram, writing, "Excited to announce... We're having a BABY GIRL!!!! This is how I surprised Alex that the future is female #itsagirl #babygirl #girldad #thefutureisfemale."

The video shows her fiancé walking into their home, which was decorated with pink balloons, confetti and streamers. They later danced together in the same space, with "My Girl" by The Temptations playing in the background.

In the comments, Lesley told an Instagram user "it was so fun" to surprise Alex with the happy news.

Lesley, who was previously engaged to Dean Unglert, revealed her pregnancy in September, telling fans that she and Alex "couldn't be more excited to grow our little family!!!"

She shared, "Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :)"

It has definitely been a whirlwind year for Lesley and Alex! The pair announced their engagement in February and were in the middle of planning their wedding when the pandemic began.

But as Lesley later said on Instagram, it brought her and Alex closer. She reflected, "Despite the current climate, I feel so much joy and hope for what's to come."

And the soon-to-be newlyweds are still doing a bit of wedding panning. In August, she revealed that they traveled to Colorado to tour wedding venues. "Shopping for the best wedding venues in Colorado," she shared. "Prerequisite: damn good views."

Nowadays, the mommy-to-be is more focused on nesting as they settle into their new home in Little Rock, Ark. They moved at the beginning of this month, just days before they were originally supposed to get married.

"On the eve of what would've been our wedding date, I find it very appropriate that we moved into our new house together instead. First comes love, then comes a carriage, then comes the Kavanagh's license to marriage," she shared. "We just changed up the lyrics a bit :) #ToKavAndToHold #oneday"