Bachelor Nation’s J.J. Lane Welcomes Baby With Wife Kayla Hughes

A new rose bud!

Bachelor Nation alum J.J. Lane has welcomed his second child—his first with wife Kayla Hughes—and shared the joyous news on social media.

"We are so excited and blessed to be able to welcome Nelle Eden Lane into our family," he wrote on Instagram on July 22, along with a series of photos from . "She was born July 21 at 8:16pm (MT) and is a healthy and precious 7lbs 10oz big."

Calling Kayla an "incredible mom," J.J. shared that it was "an amazingly emotional experience" watching her hold their daughter for the first time.

J.J. also gave props to his daughter Gemma, whom he has from a previous relationship, saying the 10-year-old is already prepping her sibling to be a hockey fanatic.

He continued, "Her biggest fan, however, may be her big sister, Gemma, who has been so loving and doting with her and can't wait for her to get old enough so she can teach her all about the Avalanche Stanley Cup championship."

Bachelor Nation Babies

Kayla also shared the sweet snaps on her own Instagram, calling Nelle an "angel baby."

"She is perfect and we are so in love," she wrote. "I couldn't have asked for a better man to be my child's father and she has the best big sister in the world! I'm so in love with our little family."

Instagram

Fans first met J.J. when he competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s heart on on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. The single dad later appeared on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise before meeting Kayla.

The Colorado native, 39, and the former NFL cheerleader, 29, got engaged in July 2019, two years after going public with their relationship.

"She said YES!!!" J.J. wrote on Instagram after proposing to his girlfriend. "I can't wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!"

