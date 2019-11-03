Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss Announces Reconciliation with Wife Laura: 'I Love My Wife'

Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss and wife Laura have announced they’ve reconciled three months after reaching a divorce settlement.

“Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage,” Mike, 55, tweeted on Sunday, as he thanked Bachelor Nation for their support.

In her own series of tweets, Laura, 31, addressed an “emotionally charged incident” that took place between the pair over the summer.

Shortly after Mike filed for divorce in July, Laura, who was 11 weeks pregnant at the time, filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order, claiming that Mike physically attacked her and “demanded” she get an abortion over the July 4 weekend in Hawaii, according to her declaration obtained by The Blast. In a declaration of his own at the time, Mike denied her claims.

As part of their divorce settlement, which awarded her $10 million and left them with joint custody of their 4-year-old son Benjamin, Laura dropped the domestic violence case, TMZ previously reported.

“Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret,” she wrote on Sunday.

Laura went on to deny that her husband “intentionally tried to attack and hurt me,” calling it “erroneous reporting.”

“This is untrue. We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family,” she continued, adding that they’re “working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost.”

Responding to Laura’s tweets, Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman spoke out against what Laura called “erroneous reporting.”

“She filed a complaint alleging that he’d verbally and physically abused her,” Kaufman wrote. “She withdrew that report after receiving what a source told us was a $10m settlement.”

In Mike’s declaration from July, he said that it was Laura who was the aggressor, not him, in an incident that occurred on July 6.

“Laura was the aggressor during the incident and physically attacked me. I tried to get away from her as she was chasing me and hitting me,” he alleged, asking that the court deny Laura’s request for a restraining order.

The two had previously argued about whether or not to have a second child, because Laura wanted to have another, but Mike did not, he claimed. Mike said in his declaration that Laura lied to him about her birth control in order to get pregnant.

Laura said in her own declaration that Mike “demanded” she get an abortion, and told her, “‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.’“

The former Miss America winner went on to describe a violent interaction, claiming at the time that she took photos of injuries afterward showing “bruises on the inside of my arm, a scratch on my neck, and a large tear in the dress that I was wearing on July 6th, all of which were caused by Mike’s violent behavior on July 6th.”

The two met in 2012 when Mike was a judge in the Miss America pageant she was competing in and were married in April 2014 in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison.



