Which couples from ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ are still together?

In 2002, a single, long-stemmed red rose forever changed reality television. That year, “The Bachelor” debuted on television screens across America as viewers watched one man, Alex Michel, date multiple women in his pursuit to find the love of his life.

Over 20 years later, the show has launched spinoffs — "The Bachelorette," which arrived in 2003, "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2014 and more recently, "The Golden Bachelor."

It has also managed to maintain a dedicated fanbase — labeled by the show as Bachelor Nation — with every new iteration.

So far, there have been 28 leads of “The Bachelor.” Teaching tennis pro Joey Graziadei, the most recent lead, proposed to fiancée Kelsey Anderson at the end of his season, and the two have been gushing about their love story since the finale aired March 25.

After doubling up on a few recent seasons, there have now been 22 bachelorettes, including Charity Lawson who found love with Dotun Olubeko on the latest season. Plus, Gerry Turner was tapped to lead the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" in 2023.

Most seasons end in a proposal ... but many couples have a public breakup a few months later. The latest is between “Golden Bachelor” star Gerry and his wife Theresa Nist, who announced April 12 they’re divorcing.

In addition, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who met on Season 13 of "The Bachelorette," tied the knot in August 2019. But in January, the pair announced they called it quits.

While it’s true that a majority of the couples never tie the knot after leaving the show, newer seasons have shown the success rate is improving — and there are also couples from earlier seasons that are still going strong.

Take a look at all the happy couples from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" who have proven it is possible to find love on reality television below.

'The Golden Bachelor' couple

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist (Season 1)

The first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelor” — which comprised of contestants between ages 60 and 75 on a journey to find love — ended in an engagement ... and a wedding special.

But three months after their televised nuptials, Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70, announced they are divorcing. They revealed the news in an ABC News interview on April 12.

“We’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said.

Theresa and Gerry were both widowed after losing their high school sweethearts to sudden illness, and bonded over their loss during their courtship.

Gerry Turner, Theresa (John Fleenor / ABC)

'The Bachelorette' couples

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter (Season 1)

The first-ever Bachelorette and her husband are still going strong. The couple tied the knot in a television special in 2003. Trista Sutter famously jumped into her husband’s arms after hearing the officiant say to Ryan Sutter, “Will you please kiss your bride?”

The Sutters now have two children: 16-year-old son Maxwell and 14-year-old daughter Blakesley.

Their family has battled some health issues in recent years. In June 2022, Trista and Ryan opened up about him being diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2021.

“For so long, I was only thinking about how to survive the day,” he told People. “But I feel like my life is coming back. And that’s been really encouraging.” When speaking to the publication, Trista said, “Ryan is our everyday hero, so to see him feel like crap, that just weighs on you.”

At the time, Ryan said he was "feeling better" after finding a treatment that worked for him. He resumed his backpacking adventures with his children after recovering.

On June 18, Trista Sutter penned a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram for Father's Day.

"We love him to infinity and beyond for all the quiet little moments, exciting big moments, and everything in between," she captioned a video memories Ryan has shared with their children. "To the best father to our babies and the love of my life…Happy Father’s Day.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried (Season 9)

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried had a slightly bumpy end to her season when one of her frontrunners, Brooks Forester, broke up with her during fantasy suite week. She recovered from the heartbreak and accepted a proposal from Chris Siegfried.

Chris and Desiree Siegfried had a strong connection throughout her season, but some fans were convinced at the time that she had settled. She repeatedly defended their relationship and her decision.

More than a decade later, Desiree and Chris’s love story surges on, proving all the naysayers wrong. They now have two sons, Asher, 6, and Zander, 4.

Their love fest continues on social media. Chris and Desiree frequently post about their marriage share sweet photos of them supporting each other.

On June 28, 2023, he uploaded a picture of the duo holding two red roses, Bachelor Nation specialities. Chris called his wife his "biggest advocate" in the caption.

They celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary in January 2024.

They uploaded a video from their special day to Instagram. "N I N E years ago today my life changed forever!" Desiree said in the caption. "I walked down the aisle to my forever! It’s been almost a decade of life lessons, growth, hills and valleys but if there’s one thing for certain, I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else."

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers (Season 12)

From the first episode, it was obvious that JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers had a connection — the former NFL pro received her first impression rose. The two walked away from the show engaged in 2018.

Instead of quickly getting married, the two decided to extend their engagement. In 2019, Jordan actually proposed to Fletcher again with a new ring.

In May 2022, JoJo posted an adorable Instagram video that included clips of the proposal and the moment Jordan stepped out of the limo on night one.

“6 years with you. Here’s to forever, my love. Happy Anniversary,” she captioned the video.

A couple days after her post, the couple tied the knot. She uploaded a photo from their wedding to Instagram and wrote, “5.14.22. Get ready for me to overload you with a million more pics ... it TRULY was the best weekend ever & I can’t wait to share!”

The pair now co-host dating show "The Big D" on USA Network, where they help other couples find love.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko (Season 20)

Charity Lawson's season ended with her town between two men she was openly in love with — and choosing the one she said she had "no doubts" about.

During the "After the Final Rose" special, Charity and Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrative health specialist from Brooklyn, spoke about how happy they were to be openly dating.

“We’ve anticipated this moment. Just to be free and in public, to live lives normally. This is everything,” Charity said.

“She’s everything to me,” Dotun said, adding that he’s “never been so sure” of anything in his life.

The couple doesn't have a wedding date set, but plan to have two weddings, Charity revealed during an interview with People.

'The Bachelor' couples

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (Season 17)

In 26 seasons of “The Bachelor,” there is only one lead who married his final choice: Sean Lowe.

Lowe and Catherine Giudici had one of the show’s best love stories. Catherine was not involved in any of the drama during Season 17, so she was not featured in the episodes at the beginning. Despite her lack of screen time, it was clear by hometowns that the two had chemistry and a strong bond.

Their wedding was televised in 2014 and the two have since welcomed three children: 7-year-old son Samuel, 5-year-old son Isaiah and 3-year-old daughter Mia.

On July 13, Sean shared a sweet family photo and made a dad joke in the caption.

"I think it’s important to travel with your kids while they’re young so they can see what chicken fingers taste like in other countries," he said.

Catherine posted a throwback clip of a romantic moment they shared during his season and a picture from an old photoshoot they did together.

"…and we would be happy," she sweetly said in the caption on June 29.

Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell (Season 25)

Matt James was originally supposed to be on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette," but the show decided to make him the first Black “Bachelor” instead.

As a newbie to Bachelor Nation, James — the best friend and former college roommate of "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron — appeared to be slightly uncomfortable throughout his season.

His season was plagued with controversy after social media users shared photos of frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell — ultimately his final pick — attending an Antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018.

When Harrison was subsequently removed as host for defending Rachel, Emmanuel Acho stepped in to host “After the Final Rose” episode, during which Matt broke up with Rachael. “The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic and why I was so upset,” Matt said on the show.

The two later reconciled and Matt wrote about his experience on the show in a memoir titled “First Impressions: Off-Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness,” which was released in May 2022.

Matt further opened up about his portrayal on the show in June 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times

“There was nothing to lay the framework — my background, who I was or why I’m here,” he explained. “It wasn’t the right audience. My message was not the one that ‘The Bachelor’ was trying to promote across their franchise, which is fine.”

Even though he had a difficult experience, he did find love. Matt and Rachael share photos from their life together on social media, including funny videos of them trying different foods together.

On June 27, he uploaded a clip to Instagram of him laughing as his girlfriend enjoyed some cookies.

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar (Season 27)

After Zach Shallcross invited Kaity Biggar to spend the night in the Natural History Museum with him during Episode Three, she instantly became a frontrunner.

Their relationship continued to grow every week. He easily pictured a life with Kaity when they visited her hometown of Austin, Texas, where he also lives. But, they hit a speed bump during "Fantasy Suites Week."

At the start of the week, Zach told contestants Gabi Elnicki and Ariel Frenkel that he wanted to avoid physical intimacy. He later changed his mind and shared details about his fantasy suite date with Gabi during an emotional conversation with Kaity.

Kaity questioned why Zach needed to discuss his relationships with the other women. However, they quickly worked through their issues and he proposed to her during the finale.

Since his season ended, the couple have posed for multiple engagement photoshoots, and frequently post photos together.

In February 2024, they took a trip to Dubai. They uploaded a joint post of them enjoying dinner and champagne on the beach.

“The most romantic night,” she captioned the post.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson (Season 28)

During the Season 28 finale, host Jesse Palmer suggested that Joey Graziadei might be the best bachelor of all time and it's easy to see why. Bachelor Nation immediately fell for Joey, just like all the women on his season, after seeing how attentive and caring he was. They also couldn't get enough of his passionate connection with Kelsey Anderson.

When Joey's season finale began, Kelsey and Daisy Kent remained as his final two. But throughout the episode, it became apparent to Daisy, and the audience, that Kelsey and Joey connected on a different level.

Kelsey met Joey's family and was immediately emotional when she spoke about how much she cared for him. For their final date, the two had a spa day and showed off their similar, goofy personalities. That night, Joey gave Kelsey more validation and reassured her about his feelings.

Daisy, after speaking to Kelsey to confirm her doubts, arrived on proposal day knowing that she was not Joey's final choice. “As much as that hurts, I know you said you want the best for me, so I’m going to do what’s best for me, and I’m going to go," she told him.

Kelsey then arrived in a fringe white gown, with her voluminous locks flowing in the wind. Joey finally told her that he loved her. He knelt on one knee and proposed. She quickly said, "Yes!"

Joey proposing to Kelsey on

"I’m so happy!" she cheered.

During the "After the Final Rose" segment, the couple confirmed they are still going strong. Joey plans to join Kelsey in her hometown of New Orleans until they move to New York City together this summer.

"We’ve been the strongest we’ve ever been,” Joey said.

The newly engaged couple continued to gush about their romance the day after the finale. They uploaded a joint post to Instagram that showed them celebrating their engagement with a couple drinks, kissing on their date in Jasper, Canada, and snuggling up next to each other with a pair of eye masks.

"Just checking in as the luckiest guy in the world…" Joey began in the lengthy caption.

He recalled receiving a message from a producer in January 2023 about possibly applying for "The Bachelorette."

"I now sit here today knowing that it was hands down the best decision of my life. Everything that has happened since that day has led me to this remarkable woman that is unlike anyone I have met in my life," he wrote.

He added, "She is kind, beautiful, goofy, original, authentic, and my bright light."

Joey echoed the same sweet sentiment he shared during the proposal. "I always knew I wanted to have a beautiful life, I just didn’t know how beautiful it could be until I met you," he said.

At the end of the post, he professed, "I love you forever Kelsey. This is only the beginning."

Kelsey shared the post on her Instagram story and revealed the silly name she calls her fiancé.

"Pookieeee," she wrote beneath his message to her.

Honorable mentions

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney ('The Bachelor' Season 13)

Season 13 of "The Bachelor," which featured Jason Mesnick as the lead, might actually be the "most dramatic season ever."

Throughout the season, Jason had strong relationships with both Melissa Rycroft and Molly Malaney. On the final day, he decided to break up with Molly.

Jason was so distraught over their relationship ending that he wept over the side of a balcony before proposing to Melissa.

Then, in truly one of the most shocking moments in Bachelor Nation history, Jason ended his engagement with Melissa during a live “After the Final Rose” taping. He surprised Melissa and the millions of viewers at home by revealing that he wanted to pursue a relationship with Molly.

Melissa went on to compete and win “Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars” in 2012. She married Tye Strickland and they have three children.

Jason's decision made him one of the most disliked Bachelors at the time, but it ultimately worked out. Jason and Molly married on ABC in 2010 and welcomed a daughter, Riley, in 2013. The former Bachelor is also a father to 18-year-old son Ty from a previous marriage.

In May, he uploaded a few family photos of Molly, Riley and Ty to celebrate Mother's Day.

"Molly is the freaking best… of course with Riley but I wish you all could see the insanely loving impact she’s made in Ty’s life every single day," he gushed in the caption. "I love you babe!"

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burhnam ('The Bachelor' Season 22)

After appearing on Emily Maynard’s season of "The Bachelorete" in 2012, Arie Luyendyk Jr. returned to lead one of the messiest seasons of "The Bachelor" in 2018.

Arie proposed to Becca, a fan-favorite, and broke up with Lauren Burnham at the end of his season. Just a few weeks later, he doubted his decision and said he had lingering feelings for Lauren.

While the season was still airing, Arie ended his relationship with Becca during one of their secret home visits. Camera captured Becca removing her engagement ring as he broke up with her.

At the “After the Final Rose” taping, Lauren gave Arie a second chance. Becca was named the next Bachelorette.

In 2019, Lauren and Arie tied the knot. They have a 4-year-old daughter named Alessia and 2-year-old twins, daughter Senna and son Lux.

The family splits time between their Maui home and Scottsdale, Arizona.

In May, Lauren and Arie took a romantic vacation to Mykonos, Greece.

"'I can be your gyro baby' -caption by lauren," he wrote beside a photo of them kissing next to a pool.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com