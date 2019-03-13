Is The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Still a Virgin?

Throughout his season of The Bachelor, much ado has been made about Colton Underwood‘s virginity — so of course, he had to address it now that his journey has officially come to an end.

During the live portion of ABC’s part two finale Tuesday, Underwood, 27, fielded questions from host Chris Harrison about whether or not he swiped his V-card after getting back together with finalist Cassie Randolph.

“I will say, heading into the Fantasy Suite I wasn’t thinking about anything other than fighting for our relationship,” he said.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we’re going to get out of him.

“I know I’ve been very open and candid about my virginity,” he said. “But since there are two of us now in this relationship, it’s something that we’re going to keep to ourselves.”

Though they ultimately ended up together, Underwood and Randolph, 23, didn’t get a traditional Fantasy Suite date earlier this season because she left the show before the two were supposed to spend the night together in Portugal. Heartbroken, Underwood sent home the two remaining contestants, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, before making one last ditch effort to woo Randolph.

She agreed to give it another go and the two headed off to Mallorca, Spain, where they finally got to stay in the same suite after one last date.

“I couldn’t be more excited to spend tonight with Cassie and I am excited to see where our relationship can go,” Underwood said on the show. “I’ve always said that I’m waiting for the right heart, I’m waiting to be in love with somebody and I’m waiting for the right person. And I’m very hopeful that that person is Cassie.”

After kicking out the crew and taking their mics off, Underwood and Randolph pointedly hung a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door.

“Heading into tonight, if the moment is right and if it’s right for us to take the next step in our relationship and for me to lose my virginity, then it could happen tonight,” he teased.

When the cameramen returned the next morning, Underwood played coy about what exactly had gone down.

“I feel very good waking up. Last night with Cassie was absolutely incredible and I feel like a new man,” he said. “We had an amazing night. We did what was best for our relationship and we grew as a couple. We had a great time. What happened last night was great for our relationship.”

“A gentleman never kisses and tells,” he added with a smile. “But I do want you to know that I am very happy and you can use your imagination.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE ahead of his season premiere, the former football player said he never intended for his virginity to become such a talking point after he revealed it on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette last year.

“I had no plans to share that I was a virgin,” he said. “It was something in the moment with Becca. It was important for her to know. I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal but obviously, a lot of people latched onto that.”

And though he was “grateful” for the support and fan reactions he received after he opened up, Underwood was quick to point out that being a virgin is only a “small part of who I am.”

“It’s a decision I consciously made, but it’s just something that makes me into who I am,” he said. “There is a stigma around athletes and I think the more that us as humans can do to break those, the better.”

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose is airing live on ABC.